Lana L. Weaver

Wednesday, July 6, 2022 @ 07:07 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-ufyN9O15Dbd1UOWrLana L. Weaver, 82, of York Springs, died Thurs, June 30, 2022 at Rest Haven York.

She was the wife of Lloyd F. Weaver, Jr. of York Springs.

Born March 20, 1940 in Tulsa, OK, Lana was the daughter of the late Harold H. & Lucille “Tweet” Lackey Arnold.

She was a New Canaan High School graduate of CT and a homemaker.

Surviving in addition to her husband are her children: Lloyd F. “Bud” Weaver, III & Jamie of Forest Hill, MD; Jennifer L. Weaver of Westminster, MD and John M. Weaver & Julie of Westminster; her grandchildren: Matthew, Lauren, Kyleigh, Caroline & Logan Weaver and her sister, Sylvia Peacock of Dallas, TX.

Lana was predeceased by her daughter, Wendy Johnston and her brother, Harold Arnold.

Lana was a member of the DAR.

She enjoyed gardening, bird watching, doll collecting and loved her children.

Services will be private.

Memorials in Lana’s name may be sent to: Cancer Research Institute, Web donation, 29 Broadway, Floor 4, NY, NY, 10006-3111.

Online condolences may be shared on http://www.littlesfh.com/obituaries.php?id=1103&p=&search=#ontitle.


