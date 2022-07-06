 

Nine Fatalities, 515 DUI Arrests During PSP Independence Day Travel Period

Wednesday, July 6, 2022 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

State-PoliceHARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania State Police investigated 649 vehicle crashes resulting in four fatalities and 170 injuries during the four-day Independence Day travel period which ran from Friday, July 1, through Monday, July 4. Alcohol was a factor in 8% of the crashes.

Troopers made 515 driving under the influence arrests and issued more than 24,000 traffic citations over the long holiday weekend.

Locally, Troop C, which covers Clarion, Jefferson, Forest, Elk, Clearfield, and McKean counties, made 25 DUI arrests and issued 446 speeding citations. Troop C also responded to 28 crashes, nine of which injuries were reported, and two were alcohol-related.

During the 2021 Independence Day driving period, which spanned four days, nine people were killed and 195 were injured in the 680 crashes investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police.

More information on 2022 Independence Day enforcement, broken down by troop, is available here. These statistics cover only those incidents investigated by the state police and do not include incidents to which other law enforcement agencies responded.

For more statistical information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit psp.pa.gov.


