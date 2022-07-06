 

Police Release Details on East Brady Man Life-Flighted Following Head-On Collision

Wednesday, July 6, 2022 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

life-flightBRADYS BEND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police released the details regarding an East Brady man who was airlifted to a medical facility following a head-on collision on State Route 68 in Bradys Bend Township on Saturday morning. 

According to Kittanning-based State Police, the crash occurred around 11:32 a.m. on Saturday, July 2, along State Route 68, in Bradys Bend Township, Armstrong County.

Police say a 2017 Volkswagen Passat driven by 72-year-old Donna K. Early, of Parker, was entering the roadway from a driveway and turning west onto State Route 68, while a 2000 Pontiac Ventura operated by 66-year-old Robert K. Boltz, of East Brady, was traveling east on Route 68.

The initial impact happened as Early failed to yield, and her vehicle was struck by Boltz’s vehicle head-on. Boltz’s vehicle then struck a mailbox and fence on the southern side of the roadway.

According to police, Boltz was airlifted by Life Flight to Presbyterian Hospital for a suspected minor injury. He was using a seat belt.

Early was using a seat belt and was not injured.

She was charged with a traffic violation.

PSP Kittanning released the above report on Tuesday, July 5, 2022.


