Police: Two Individuals Break Into Rimersburg Residence, Assault Juvenile

RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Two area residents are facing charges for reportedly breaking into a Rimersburg house and assaulting a juvenile.

According to court documents, the Southern Clarion County Regional Police Department filed charges against 40-year-old Jeffery Scott McClelland, of Oil City, and 35-year-old Leighla Nicole Beals, of Rimersburg, in Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office on June 22.

The charges stem from a reported disturbance that occurred on June 7 in the Borough of Rimersburg, Clarion County, involving two individuals who entered a house without permission.

Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatched the Southern Clarion County Regional Police Department around 2:32 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7, to a residence on Cherry Run Street, in Rimersburg, Clarion County, for a report of two known individuals who have entered the residence without permission and assaulted a juvenile, according to a criminal complaint.

Police learned that a known female suspect, later identified as Leighla Beals, climbed through an unlocked back window and entered the house and was confronted by the juvenile. When the juvenile told Beals to leave the house, she pushed and hit him. Beals then unlocked the door to let Jeffery McClelland into the residence, according to the complaint.

The juvenile told McClelland to leave, but he refused after being told three times. McClelland then pushed and hit the juvenile, striking him with a slap to the face and upper body, causing minor physical injuries, the complaint states.

Beals and McClelland fled the scene when they realized the police were called, the complaint notes.

A preliminary arraignment for McClelland is set for Monday, July 11, at 10:00 a.m. with Judge Miller presiding.

He faces the following charges:

– Defiant Trespassing Actual Communication to Actor, Misdemeanor 3

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Beals was charged with the following non-traffic offense:

Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Her case is awaiting a plea, according to court documents.

