Beverage-Air Employee Spotlight: Steve Brownlee
Each month Beverage-Air will be recognizing multiple employees responsible for the quality products Beverage-Air manufactures and have contributed to the family atmosphere at Beverage-Air of Brookville.
Those being recognized have been nominated by their co-workers at Beverage-Air.
This week Beverage-Air is recognizing Steve Brownlee.
Steve, who is currently a production planner at Beverage-Air, began his career at Beverage-Air in 1983 in refrigeration before becoming a line leader, a position that he held for 14 years. He signed a bid to become a production planner, and he has held the position for 19 years.
Steve has been a dependable and dedicated part of Beverage-Air for almost 40 years. He has worked with so many great people over the years who have helped him get to where he is that he can’t even begin to mention them all. The group he works with currently all get along well, and he enjoys how they “just make it all click.”
Steve and his wife Melissa have two sons, Korey and Brandon, and one granddaughter. When he is not working, Steve enjoys helping his children with projects around the house. He is also looking forward to a well-deserved family vacation this fall.
If you are looking for a great company to start your new career, go to www.beverage-air.com and apply today.
Beverage-Air has multiple positions and shifts available.
