William R. Confer, Jr., 42, of Brookville died Sunday, July 3, 2022 at Penn Highlands Brookville.

Born in Brookville on September 19, 1979, he was the son of William R. Confer, Sr. and Theresa (Kenneth) Cook Anderson.

He was a graduate of Jeff Tech and obtained a degree in welding from Triangle Tech.

His pastimes included fishing, attending Demo Derbies and working on cars.

Those surviving in addition to his parents are his sisters, Sandra Bennett and Amy (Rocco) Ford; his maternal aunt and uncle, Carrie Mitchell and Jerry Cook; numerous paternal aunts and uncles; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He is also survived by his fiancée, Candice McMillen; her daughter, Michele Brown; her grandson, Deondro Brown, as well as his dog, Caesar.

Those preceding him in death are his brother, Alvin Cook; and his fiancées daughter; Courtney Billotte.

His family will receive friends on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at Furlong Funeral Home, 140 Cherry St., Marienville, PA., from 10-11AM.

A memorial service will follow at 11AM at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Hominy Ridge Cemetery, Cook Forest, Barnett TWP, Jefferson County.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to the funeral home to help defray the expenses related to the purchase of his monument.

Friends and family may order flowers, leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, share a memory and obtain additional information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.