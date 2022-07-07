 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Thursday, July 7, 2022 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Light north wind.

redbank-chevy-stacked-logo

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind.

Friday Night – A slight chance of showers after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Light north wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday – A slight chance of showers before 9am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 82.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 86.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Tuesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
dubrook-stacked-logo


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.