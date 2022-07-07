The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Light north wind.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind.

Friday Night – A slight chance of showers after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Light north wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday – A slight chance of showers before 9am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 82.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 86.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Tuesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

