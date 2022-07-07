Armed Man Behind Bars for Allegedly Threatening Officers During Standoff in Brookville

BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is in jail on felony aggravated assault and related charges following a stand-off with police in Brookville.

According to court documents, the Brookville Police Department on June 20 filed criminal charges against 42-year-old Matthew Caldwell Johnson, of Brookville, in Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak’s office.

According to a criminal complaint, on June 18 officers from the Brookville Police Department were dispatched to a location along Euclid Avenue, in Brookville, Jefferson County, for a report of a male standing at a blue Dodge truck with a handgun and threatening suicide.

According to the complaint, the man, later identified as Matthew Johnson, told Jefferson County 9-1-1 that “he wanted cops to kill him.”

Upon arrival around 10:18 a.m., officers observed Johnson standing behind the open passenger door of the truck.

A Brookville Police Officer exited his patrol car, using the driver’s door as cover, and asked Johnson to show his hands. Johnson stated, “I got a gun. I will shoot you. I will shoot myself, so stay away. Don’t come near me,” according to the complaint.

The complaint states that Johnson held the handgun up at chest level in his right hand with the barrel facing into the vehicle and then placed it back on the truck seat. The officer advised Johnson several times to not touch the weapon.

Johnson continued to state, “I lost everything…I have nothing,” the complaint notes.

With a perimeter secured by state police and Brookville Police, the officer continued to speak with Johnson to negotiate a peaceful end to the conflict while Johnson continued to make threats such as, “If you come near me, I will shoot,” the complaint indicates.

The officer continued to negotiate with Johnson, and around 11:05 a.m., Johnson finally stated, “Okay, I will give up,” and the officer approached the truck while continuing to talk to him. Johnson became agitated again as the officer approached the truck door. The officer advised Johnson that no one was going to shoot him, the complaint notes.

Johnson eventually surrendered to police, and he was taken into custody. He was then transported to a psychiatric facility for commitment.

Police secured the “loaded firearm” and searched the vehicle for additional guns, and none were found, the complaint states.

Johnson was arraigned at 1:37 p.m. on June 24 in front of Judge Bazylak on the following charges:

– Aggravated Assault – Fear of Imminent SBI designated individuals, Felony 2

– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to cause or causes BI with deadly weapon, Felony 2

– Terroristic Threats, Misdemeanor 1

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2

Unable to post $50,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Jefferson County Jail.

He is currently awaiting a preliminary hearing.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.