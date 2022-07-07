Bhatti: Clarion County Eagles Will Play Home Games at New Field in Knox Starting in 2023

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Since the U.S. Open Cricket Tournament in December, the Clarion County Eagles Cricket Team has been performing well, according to Umer Khan, President of Cricket Operations.

(Pictured above: The Clarion County Eagles after the Unity Cup. Photo submitted.)

The Eagles recently competed in the Unity Cup, a 13-team tournament in Washington, D.C., and placed runner-up, playing undefeated until the championship game.

Next up for the Eagles is the Diversity Cup, one of the oldest cricket tournaments.

Cricket is not very popular in the United States, but interest is growing as the U.S. is exposed to sports from around the world.

According to some sources, it is the second-most-popular sport in the world behind soccer. The Eagles’ success may help add Clarion County to that list of fans.

The team in Clarion has international players: Ali Shafique, Saif Badar, Amad Butt, Mukhtar Ahmed, Andre “Spice Man” Fletcher, Tom Bruce, and Hussain Talat. In the Pittsburgh Area, the Clarion County Eagles clinched the 2022 T20 Tournament. The team is performing well, and the players hope to show their skills to the community.

“I was really hoping to wear spikes and show the local people in Clarion how to throw a 90-mile-per-hour ball with a round arm action,” Shafique said. “I guess not this year.”

Owner Yasir Bhatti, who owns UK Gas Stations in Clarion, Knox, Rimersburg, and Sligo, said that cricket is growing in the area and that USA Cricket is working on joining the ICC, or the International Cricket Council.

The ICC is the cricket governing body. The Clarion County Eagles play in ICC-sanctioned tournaments, ensuring all games are fair with neutral umpires. The Clarion County Eagles do not play internationally, but some of the players have.

“USA Cricket had set long-term goals to reach ICC full member status by 2030,” Bhatti said. “In this process, they will be looking to expand on their minor league and major league structure. To qualify to own these teams, USA Cricket has set standards for grounds and practice facilities. I already have an indoor practice facility. In this facility, local youth will receive cricket coaching from professional coaches.”

Bhatti said that a cricket field that is only used for the sport is one of the requirements to get a minor league team. In Clarion County, there are two cricket fields – one completed and one planned. Bhatti said that the “Field of Dreams” is planned in Knox.

“Building this infrastructure ensures that cricket continues to grow and become even bigger,” Bhatti said. “The Pittsburgh Cricket League will be playing all their 2023 games at the grounds in Knox, PA.”

Currently, the issue Bhatti and other cricket fans face in Clarion is getting permits. They applied for the permits in March and are working through that process.

“We are still awaiting approval after a few comments and concerns from the authorities,” Bhatti said. “It has been very testing to bear the slowness of the permit process, especially when you see near-perfect weather to start moving some earth. All the Clarion County Eagles want is to get the grounds ready and entertain Clarion natives with 250-feet home runs hit with a flat bat called ‘six’ in cricket. We are almost running out of time for the grounds to be made this year.”

Bhatti and Khan listed the benefits of having a minor league cricket team in Clarion County: economic growth, jobs, small business revitalization, and pride in the community. With these benefits on hold, Khan’s frustration was clear.

“To the permit approving authorities: I beg not to stop the Eagles flying high on Clarion’s Field of Dreams for any longer than they already have,” Khan pleaded.

In addition, Khan said that the community has responded well to having cricket in Clarion County. Sponsors like Terra Works, Inc., and Burford and Henry Real Estate Services have stepped up to support the team.

“Baseball and softball teams want to learn more about the sport,” Khan said. “They’ve come to team practices to see what cricket is and how different it is from the sports that they play. Additionally, Clarion County Asia United has been open to youth players who want to seek the advice and guidance of professional players.”

The Diversity Cup is in Detroit starting July 1. This tournament has been running for 17 years and is one of the oldest cricket tournaments in the US.

Find out more about the Clarion County Eagles on Instagram. Clarion County Asia United also has a page.

