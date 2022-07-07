Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Cranberry Scones

You can use any dried fruit for these tender scones!

Ingredients

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 cup sugar



1-1/2 teaspoons baking powder1/8 teaspoon salt1/4 cup cold butter3 tablespoons 2% milk1 egg, beaten1/4 cup dried cranberries1/4 teaspoon coarse sugar

Directions

-In a small bowl, combine the flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt. Cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. In a small bowl, combine milk and 2 tablespoons beaten egg; add to crumb mixture just until moistened. Stir in cranberries.

-Turn onto a floured surface; knead gently 6-8 times. Pat into a 6-in. circle. Cut into four wedges. Separate wedges and place them on a baking sheet coated with cooking spray. Brush with remaining egg; sprinkle with coarse sugar.

-Bake at 425° for 12-15 minutes or until golden brown. Serve warm.

