Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Cranberry Scones

Thursday, July 7, 2022 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

You can use any dried fruit for these tender scones!

Ingredients

1 cup all-purpose flour
1/4 cup sugar

1-1/2 teaspoons baking powder
1/8 teaspoon salt
1/4 cup cold butter
3 tablespoons 2% milk
1 egg, beaten
1/4 cup dried cranberries
1/4 teaspoon coarse sugar

Directions

-In a small bowl, combine the flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt. Cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. In a small bowl, combine milk and 2 tablespoons beaten egg; add to crumb mixture just until moistened. Stir in cranberries.

-Turn onto a floured surface; knead gently 6-8 times. Pat into a 6-in. circle. Cut into four wedges. Separate wedges and place them on a baking sheet coated with cooking spray. Brush with remaining egg; sprinkle with coarse sugar.

-Bake at 425° for 12-15 minutes or until golden brown. Serve warm.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


