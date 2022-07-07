Ida Noreen (Blair) Myers, 72, of Franklin, PA, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on July 5, 2022, at Autumn Grove in Harrisville.

Ida was born on April 27, 1950, to the late Benjamin and Edith (Redman) Blair in New Kensington, Pa.

Following high school, Ida waitressed at numerous restaurants, bringing a smile to everyone she served.

She was protestant by faith and a member of Pine Run Church of North Washington.

Ida enjoyed cooking and baking, especially her homemade bread.

She loved listening to solid gold oldies and country music on her radio.

She loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Surviving is her husband, Ralph Myers.

They would have celebrated 49 years of marriage on September 15.

Also surviving are her children, J.R. Myers, Paul Myers, and Edith (David) Claypoole. Her grandchildren, Noemi, Vannessa, David Jr., Annabelle, and Ira, as well as two great-grandchildren. Her Siblings, Regina (Wayne) Hayden, Ben (Jane) Blair, and Faye (Arthur) Blystone.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 7, 2022, from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm at the H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home in Eau Claire (201 S. Washington St.).

The funeral service will follow on Friday at 11:00 Am at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Bear Creek Cemetery.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting https://www.buzardfuneralhomes.com/obituaries/Ida-Myers-2/#!/TributeWall.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.