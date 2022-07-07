 

Man Wanted in Clarion County Apprehended by PSP Franklin

Thursday, July 7, 2022 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Night Time Police InterventionOIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin have apprehended an Oil City man who was wanted on a slew of criminal charges in Clarion County.

Thomas Neidich, 58, was taken into custody on July 3 around 8:30 p.m. in Oil City, Venango County.

Franklin-based State Police said Neidich was apprehended near the Petroleum Street Bridge.

While Neidich was being taken into custody, police reportedly found drug paraphernalia. Charges are pending.

Neidich is facing a slew of charges in Clarion County including DUI, drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a suspended license, and various traffic violations.

He faces a preliminary hearing on July 19 before Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter.

Neidich is also facing various traffic-related offenses in Venango County, including driving with a suspended license.


