Man Wanted in Clarion County Apprehended by PSP Franklin

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin have apprehended an Oil City man who was wanted on a slew of criminal charges in Clarion County.

Thomas Neidich, 58, was taken into custody on July 3 around 8:30 p.m. in Oil City, Venango County.

Franklin-based State Police said Neidich was apprehended near the Petroleum Street Bridge.

While Neidich was being taken into custody, police reportedly found drug paraphernalia. Charges are pending.

Neidich is facing a slew of charges in Clarion County including DUI, drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a suspended license, and various traffic violations.

He faces a preliminary hearing on July 19 before Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter.

Neidich is also facing various traffic-related offenses in Venango County, including driving with a suspended license.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.