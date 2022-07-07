Oil Region Astronomy Learning Center Grand Opening Set for July 9

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. – The Oil Region Astronomical Society (ORAS) will hold the official Grand Opening of the new Oil Region Astronomy Learning Center on Saturday, July 9.

The event begins at 5:00 p.m. at the facility located at 4240 Camp Coffman Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.

“This new facility houses the largest telescope available for public observing in western Pennsylvania and is an education and economic asset to the region,” said Dr. Tim Spuck, ORAS President. “We are incredibly thankful to the many local businesses, funding agencies, and individuals who made it possible.”

The official Grand Opening for the new learning center was to take place in 2020; however, due to COVID concerns, the event was postponed.

The learning center includes the Bruce M. Bedow Memorial Observatory with its 30-inch Dobsonian telescope and two (Meade and Celestron) 14-inch telescopes, and the David L. Jones Activity Building housing a classroom, workshop, and modern restroom.

Who should attend the Grand Opening?

Anyone interested or with a curious mind is encouraged to come out and join ORAS for good food and conversation, an interesting education program and observing with one of the largest telescopes in Western Pennsylvania (weather permitting).

The event is open to the public free of charge.

Grand Opening Agenda – Saturday, July 9

– 5:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. – Tour the new facilities and enjoy hot dogs and hamburgers on the grill and other snacks, free of charge to visitors.

– 5:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. – Grand Opening Ceremony and Ribbon Cutting

– 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. – Education Presentation – Searching for Planet Nine

– 7:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. – Bring Your Own Telescope: Do you have a telescope, but don’t know how to use it? Bring it out and ORAS members will advise you how to set up and operate it.

– 9:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. – Observing with the largest telescope available to the public in Western Pennsylvania (weather permitting)

About the Evening Education Program – Searching for Planet Nine

Orbits of trans-Neptunian objects show unexpected alignments. One proposed explanation is the gravitational pull of a distant “Planet 9” with a mass of five to 10 Earth masses which is yet undiscovered. Such a planet would appear as a very faint source in reflected light from the Sun — or as a brighter microwave source due to its thermal emission.

ORAS will show results from a recent search for Planet 9’s thermal emission using microwave data from the Atacama Cosmology Telescope. Scientists have ruled out around 10% of the parameter space for Planet 9. Upcoming microwave searches with Simons Observatory and optical imaging with the Vera Rubin Telescope will likely either discover Planet 9 or rule out its existence within the next five years.

About the Presenter

Dr. Arthur Kosowsky is a Professor of Physics and Astronomy at the University of Pittsburgh and Associate Director of the Pittsburgh Particle Physics, Astrophysics, and Cosmology Center (PITT PACC).

His research focuses on cosmology, gravitation, and high-energy physics. He is known particularly for work on the cosmic microwave background radiation, and he is a member of the Atacama Cosmology Telescope and the Simons Observatory collaborations to map the microwave sky.

Please visit the ORAS website at http://www.oras.org to learn more about ORAS activities and facilities. Questions should be directed to [email protected]

