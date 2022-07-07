Police: Man Caught on Trail Camera Burglarizing Cabin

GREEN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man is facing burglary and related charges after he was reportedly captured on a trail camera stealing items from a cabin on Nebraska Road in Green Township.

According to court documents, Marienville-based State Police on July 1 filed criminal charges against 25-year-old James Robert Dunkle, of Oil City, in Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office.

The charges stem from an investigation of a burglary that occurred around noon on December 27, 2021, at a cabin located on Nebraska Road, in Green Township, Forest County.

According to a criminal complaint, the victim reported to police on February 28, 2022, that an unknown person forcibly entered her cabin and removed several items without permission.

Police arrived on the scene and met with the victim who stated the following items were missing from her cabin:

– 12 Currier and Ives dinner plates;

– Two Antique Snow Shoes;

– An antique lamp;

– A moose-head bottle opener;

– A copper boiler (the lid was not taken); and

– Miscellaneous towels, silverware, and paper products.

The combined value of the above items is $620.00, the complaint notes.

The complaint notes that Dunkle intentionally damaged a door and door frame while forcibly entering the cabin.

According to the complaint, the victim informed PSP Marienville that she had a trail camera with photos. Police were then able to identify the suspect as James Dunkle.

One photo captured Dunkle carrying the copper boiler and antique snow shoes away from the cabin, according to the complaint.

Dunkle’s identity was confirmed by the owner of a contracting business, the complaint notes.

It was learned that the victim had hired the contracting company to fix the roof of her cabin, and the owner of the business stated that Dunkle was helping him and had been to the cabin, according to the complaint.

According to court documents, the following charges were filed against Dunkle on Friday, July 1:

– Burglary – Overnight Accommodation, No Person Present, Felony 1

– Criminal Trespass – Break Into Structure, Felony 2

– Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Misdemeanor 1

– Theft by Unlawful Taking – Movable Property, Misdemeanor 1

– Receiving Stolen Property, Misdemeanor 1

He is currently awaiting a preliminary hearing.

