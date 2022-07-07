Ronald E. Black, 89, of Sligo, passed away peacefully on July 6, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.

He was born on May 20, 1933, in Callensburg. He was the son of Forest and Arveda (Morris) Black.

Ron attended Callensburg and Sligo Area Schools.

He graduated from Sligo High School in 1950.

He married his high school sweetheart Bonnie Jane Dinger on June 19, 1954. After 63 years of marriage, she preceded him in death on July 7, 2017.

Ron was employed by U.S. Corrugated and Timberline Packaging in Knox for 43 years.

He was a member of Parker Allegheny Canby Lodge, Venango Lodge of Perfection, New Castle Consistory, the Zem Zem Shrine of Erie, and a lifelong member of the Sligo Presbyterian Church.

In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and woodworking.

He especially enjoyed building and shooting Kentucky Long Rifles, with which he won many prizes.

Ron is survived by two sons: Eric Black and his wife Linda of Strattanville and Edward Black and his wife Sue of Lake City FL., and a grandson, Evan Black, and his wife Elizabeth of Brookville.

The family suggests memorials be made to the Sligo Presbyterian Church, PO Box 310, Sligo, PA 16255.

All services will be private.

Interment will be in the Sligo Cemetery.

The Varner Funeral Home in Sligo is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.varnerfuneralhome.com.

