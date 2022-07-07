Russell J (Pal) Texter, 90, of Parker PA, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on July 2, 2022.

Born in Parker on August 5, 1931, he was the son of the late Russell M. and Jessie (Shoffner) Texter.

He graduated from Parker High School in 1949, worked at Central Electric, and then enlisted in the Navy in May 1951.

He served aboard the U.S.S. Wisconsin BB-64 for four years including two tours of duty to Korea.

After the service, he attended Slippery Rock State Teachers College, then worked as a rural mail carrier at the Parker Post Office, retiring in 1989 with 33 years of service.

Pal also worked for Freddie Bowser at the Funeral Home, Dean’s Flower Shop, and was the manager of the Clearfield Recreation Club (Parker pool) for many years.

Russ was a member of the U.S.S. Wisconsin Association, a lifetime member of the V.F.W., and a member of St. Mary’s/St. Michael’s Catholic Church.

Pal enjoyed planning and building his house, tennis, and football (especially Slippery Rock and the Steelers), and traveling over the world with his family. Destinations included Australia, China, New Zealand, Panama, Honduras, Puerto Rico, many Caribbean Islands, Florida, and throughout the US. His favorite destination was Hawaii which he visited several times.

‘Babok’ cherished time with his grandson Zane and said it was his ‘greatest pastime’.

He enjoyed attending baseball, football, track, and basketball games, playing catch, swimming, and traveling together and was so proud of his grandson.

Some of Pal’s favorite memories were swimming at the ‘Falls’ and the old swimming pool with his brother Rob, playing football with friends, attending U.S.S. Wisconsin Navy reunions, interacting with wolves at the sanctuary in Ohio, watching the Steelers, Wimbledon, Star Trek, Twilight Zone, and John Wick movies.

He loved to read, especially Jack Reacher novels.

Pal always had a story or anecdote about growing up in Parker, and the many people he encountered.

He enjoyed visiting and pulling pranks with his neighbors and going out to breakfast with them.

He was very active throughout his life and experienced flying in a glider plane, hot air balloon, white water rafting, and jet boating/bungee jumping in New Zealand.

He both met and corresponded with his favorite Steeler – Rocky Bleier and was also present at the ‘Immaculate Reception’ game.

Surviving is his wife of 65 years Ann (Latella) Texter, whom he married June 8, 1957, his two children, Felicia Texter of Parker and Daneen (Jeff) Hufnagel of Franklin PA, and his grandson Zane Baughman of Franklin. A brother Robert (Patricia) Texter of Naples Florida, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Services will be private. Memorial contributions can be made to: U.S.S. Wisconsin (nauticus.org ‘select Donate menu option, enter Battleship and Russell Texter in the comments area) or Wolf Creek Habitat & Rescue (wolfcreekhabitat.org).

Arrangments are provided by Buzard Funeral Home in Parker.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting https://www.buzardfuneralhomes.com/obituaries/Russell-Pal-Texter/#!/Obituary.

