 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Clarion County Independent Living Participates in Project Sticker Shock

Thursday, July 7, 2022 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

aicdac-sticker-shockCLARION, Pa. – With the summer in full swing, many young people are celebrating various events with family and friends.

(Pictured, left to right: Jaclyn Dolby (AICDAC), Paige Harrigan, James Cain, Shannon Kumer (Clarion Independent Living/CYS), Hailey Murdick, Heather Hawk, Corra Black (Clarion County CYS), Savanah Clark, Maleah Torchia, and Officer Lora Lion, BLCE.

This is also a risky time of year when many teenagers may be introduced to underage drinking.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) statistics, approximately 1,000 children under the age of 21 die each year in preventable tragedies while celebrating holidays. Therefore, efforts to prevent underage drinking are critical.

Screenshot at Dec 02 14-50-34

On Tuesday, June 28th, Clarion County Independent Living participated in the Project Sticker Shock campaign at Clarion Beverage in Clarion. Project Sticker Shock is designed to limit youth under 21 from accessing alcohol.  Students place stickers on cases of alcohol which is intended to reach adults who might purchase alcohol legally and then provide it to minors. The stickers state warnings about the penalties for furnishing alcohol to minors.

Project Sticker Shock is sponsored by Clarion Drug-Free Coalition. Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission would like to acknowledge and thank Clarion Beverage and Officer Lora Lion from Bureau of Liquor Enforcement (BLCE) for their cooperation in helping to limit underage drinking.

For more information, or to contact AICDAC, follow these links www.aicdac.org, www.facebook.com/clariondrugfree, or call 814-226-6350.

CDFC-AICDAC-Logos


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.