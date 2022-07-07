Clarion County Independent Living Participates in Project Sticker Shock
CLARION, Pa. – With the summer in full swing, many young people are celebrating various events with family and friends.
(Pictured, left to right: Jaclyn Dolby (AICDAC), Paige Harrigan, James Cain, Shannon Kumer (Clarion Independent Living/CYS), Hailey Murdick, Heather Hawk, Corra Black (Clarion County CYS), Savanah Clark, Maleah Torchia, and Officer Lora Lion, BLCE.
This is also a risky time of year when many teenagers may be introduced to underage drinking.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) statistics, approximately 1,000 children under the age of 21 die each year in preventable tragedies while celebrating holidays. Therefore, efforts to prevent underage drinking are critical.
On Tuesday, June 28th, Clarion County Independent Living participated in the Project Sticker Shock campaign at Clarion Beverage in Clarion. Project Sticker Shock is designed to limit youth under 21 from accessing alcohol. Students place stickers on cases of alcohol which is intended to reach adults who might purchase alcohol legally and then provide it to minors. The stickers state warnings about the penalties for furnishing alcohol to minors.
Project Sticker Shock is sponsored by Clarion Drug-Free Coalition. Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission would like to acknowledge and thank Clarion Beverage and Officer Lora Lion from Bureau of Liquor Enforcement (BLCE) for their cooperation in helping to limit underage drinking.
For more information, or to contact AICDAC, follow these links www.aicdac.org, www.facebook.com/clariondrugfree, or call 814-226-6350.
