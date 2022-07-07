SPONSORED: West Park Rehab and Diagnostics Extends a Hearty Thank You with ‘Free Frank Friday’s’
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – West Park has a lot to be grateful for, and they would like to share that gratitude with their neighbors.
West Park Rehab and Diagnostics would like to say thank you to the thousands of people who have trusted them to provide their physical therapy over the past 23 years.
As a show of gratitude, they are going to provide a free hotdog drive-through for anyone who wants one on Friday, July 8, Friday, July 15, and Friday, July 22, at their Franklin office at 571 Pone Lane between 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.
The event will be repeated at their Seneca office on Route 257 on Friday, August 12, Friday, August 19, and Friday, August 26.
They are going to slow smoke all-beef franks all afternoon and then hand them out for free in their parking lot.
Look for the Free Frank Friday sign and just drive through to get your free frank.
They hope to see your smiling face on Friday.
West Park Rehab and Diagnostics is located at 571 Pone Lane, Franklin, and on Route 257 in Seneca.
For more information on the services they offer check out the West Park Rehab Physical Therapy/Diagnostics website at https://westparkdiagnostics.com for more information.
