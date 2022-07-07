State Police Calls: Police Investigating Vandalism to Barns on Wolfs Corner Road

CLARION/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following calls:

Criminal Mischief

Police are investigating a report of criminal mischief that occurred on June 26 on Wolfs Corner Road, on Fairground Lane, in Washington Township, Clarion County.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the suspect(s) used spray paint to damage two livestock barns around 1:31 p.m. on June 26.

The damaged items are listed as wooden boards on a barn (value $60.00), and metal sheeting on a barn (value $20.00).

The victims are listed as a 24-year-old male and a 30-year-old female, both of Tionesta.

The investigation is ongoing.

DUI in Jenks Twp.

PSP Marienville conducted a traffic stop on a 2011 Jeep Compass for an observed traffic violation around 8:56 p.m. on Sunday, July 3, on State Route 66, near Smokey Lane, in Jenks Township, Forest County.

Police say the operator, a 29-year-old Pittsburgh man, was determined to be under the influence.

Charges are pending at District Court 37-4-03.

The driver’s name was not released.

PSP Marienville released the above reports on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.

