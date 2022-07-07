Union/A-C Valley Quarterback Crissman Has Grown to 6-7, Healthy Again After Hip Injury in 2021

RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Midway through the season in a game against Port Allegany, defenders fell around Bailey Crissman’s legs.

The Union/A-C Valley quarterback tried to shake them off as he delivered a pass, but his right leg twisted awkwardly, and the junior felt pain in his right hip.

He played the rest of the football season with the injury, but by basketball season at Union, he finally had to shut it down to let the joint heal.

“Basketball season really put it over the edge,” Crissman said. “I struggled with it for about a month and a half. I just couldn’t get healthy.”

The time off did the trick. By baseball season, he was back to 100% as a pitcher for A-C Valley/Union.

Crissman has quietly been a key player in all three sports.

On the football field, he split time at quarterback with Brody Dittman and finished the season with 902 yards passing, 13 touchdowns, and six interceptions.

He was also a threat to run with 267 yards and a pair of scores on the ground and on defense at 33 tackles.

Crissman, who was listed at 6-foot-5 last year as a junior, has actually grown a couple of inches since then.

He’s now 6-7.

That kind of height will serve him well in all three sports.

“Basketball really hasn’t been my favorite sport, but whenever it comes around, I really enjoy it,” Crissman said.

Crissman plans on sharing time at quarterback again this upcoming season as a senior with Dittman.

The arrangement worked out well in 2021, particularly down the stretch as Union/A-C Valley made a run to the District 9 Class A title game, where the Falcon Knights nearly rallied to beat Redbank Valley after falling behind 21-0 in the first quarter.

The Bulldogs eventually eked out a 28-21 lead on a fourth-quarter touchdown after Union/A-C Valley had rallied to tie the game at 21-all in the third.

“I feel more comfortable having Brody in there when we need him,” Crissman said.

THE CRISSMAN FILE

NAME: Bailey Crissman

SCHOOL: Union/A-C Valley (football), Union (basketball), A-C Valley/Union (baseball)

YEAR: Senior

2021-22 HIGHLIGHTS: At quarterback for the Union/A-C Valley football team, threw for 902 yards and 13 touchdowns to help the Falcon Knights to a D9 Class A championship game appearance. On the baseball field, was an imposing figure on the mound at 6-7. Crissman was 3-4 with a 3.27 ERA and struck out 56 batters in 40⅔ innings.

Q: What is the most valuable less you’ve learned while playing sports?

A: Control what you can control.

Q: What’s you pre-game routine?

A: Go out to the field with headphones on and get throws in with the guys.

Q: What do you do to handle a loss?

A: Get an ice bath after the game and get back to work.

Q: Who is your biggest sports role model and why?

A: Tim Tebow because he was so electric on the field, but also he plays for God and his family, not for the fame.

Q: What are your biggest goals in sports?

A: State championship.

Q: What is something people would be surprised to know about you?

A: I listen to Taylor Swift before games.

Q: Who would play you in a movie or TV show about your life, and why would he be a perfect choice?

A: Matt Barr — he’s tall, blonde, and good looking.

