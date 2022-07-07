Man Injured in DUI-Related Crash on Route 666

HOWE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police have released information on a DUI-related crash that occurred late Friday night on Route 666 in Howe Township.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the crash occurred around 11:05 p.m. on Friday, July 1, along State Route 666, in Howe Township, Forest County.

Police say a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox–driven by a known, 63-year-old Sheffield man–was traveling west on Route 666 when it went off the right side of the roadway and struck a ditch.

Clarendon Ambulance Service transported the operator to Warren Hospital for suspected minor injuries.

He was using a seat belt.

Throughout the course of the investigation, it was believed that the operator was under the influence of alcohol. Charges are pending certified blood results, according to police.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage; Koebley Towing removed it from the scene.

PSP Marienville released the above report on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.

