Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Winkler Gallery Children’s Art Camps Set for Two Weeks This Month

Thursday, July 7, 2022 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

234868512_1500866403597384_1414336461565175586_n (1)DUBOIS, Pa. – The Winkler Gallery and Art Education Center will present Children’s Art Camps on July 18-22 and July 25-29.

Two sessions a day will be offered. Children in the 2nd to 5th grade will meet from 10:30 a.m. to noon, and 6th to 9th grade will meet from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The classes will be held at the Winkler Gallery and taught by various artists and instructors allowing students to complete a variety of projects.

The week will be designed for children to explore the arts while learning and having fun.

The cost is $60.00 per child for each week (no refunds). All materials will be provided by the gallery.

Children can be registered online at www.winklergallery.org.

All children must be registered to attend. There is limited seating for each week.

The Winkler Gallery and Art Education Center is located at 36 N. Brady Street, in DuBois (second floor).

For more information, visit winklergallery.org or call 814-375-5834. Follow the Winkler Gallery and Art Education Center on Facebook to keep up with the latest events.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

