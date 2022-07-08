The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind.

Tonight – A slight chance of showers between 9pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Calm wind becoming northeast around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday – A slight chance of showers between 8am and 2pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 82. Northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 53. North wind 5 to 7 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 3 to 6 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 87.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Tuesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then a chance of showers between 8pm and 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 81.

