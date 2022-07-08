 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Friday, July 8, 2022 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind.

Tonight – A slight chance of showers between 9pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Calm wind becoming northeast around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

redbank-chevy-stacked-logo

Saturday – A slight chance of showers between 8am and 2pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 82. Northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 53. North wind 5 to 7 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 3 to 6 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 87.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Tuesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then a chance of showers between 8pm and 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 81.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
dubrook-stacked-logo


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.