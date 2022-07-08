Area Natives Head New Residency Walk-In Clinic at BHS Family Healthcare of Clarion

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Two area women are spearheading a new walk-in primary care clinic–a first-of-its-kind service at BHS Family Healthcare of Clarion.

(Photo: Dr. Ashley Kunselman, D.O. (left), and practice manager Michelle Weaver (right). Captured by Jacob Deemer/EYT.)

Lucinda native Dr. Ashley Kunselman, D.O., and practice manager Michelle Weaver, originally from New Bethlehem, lead a group of 17 resident physicians involved in the walk-in service, which is currently accepting new and existing patients Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

Patients can check-in at the front desk of the office located at 330 North Point Drive, Suite 200, in Clarion, during the above hours and be immediately seen by a resident physician.

“We were trying to find a way to bring patients into the building and make everything more accessible,” said Weaver, who started her career at Clarion Hospital in 2001. “We’re also helping the residents in seeing the amount of patients they need to see.”

“Everybody nowadays wants convenience, and this program really caters to that,” Dr. Kunselman added. “People want to be able to just drop in, get their needs taken care of, and leave. They don’t want to wait for an appointment until they can be seen.”

When a medical student graduates from their respective school, they apply for residency programs in their area of study before being selected for a graduate medical education program. The residents then spend anywhere from three to seven years training under supervision, depending on the area of study.

While the service aims to bring accessibility and convenience to the patients’ experience while also giving residents the means to practice medicine, Dr. Kunselman noted the residents are just as capable, if not more, as experienced physicians and doctors.

“The nice thing about having a resident as your primary care physician is that they are very up-to-date in medicine,” she said. “Sometimes, when we get further and further from our training, our training becomes dated. They keep us on our toes.”

Dr. Kunselman also touched on how patients will even benefit from having a resident as their physician due to time restraints other doctors are often met with.

“The residents do spend extra time with their patients, too. We allow them extra time to see their patients because they are training,” Dr. Kunselman said. “You get a lot of attention here–I would say–that you don’t necessarily get elsewhere just because of time crunches and such.”

The hours of the clinic are designed to accommodate everything from flu shots to unexpected illnesses. However, the office still offers same-day appointments more often than not.

“On the patient side, just the accessibility is very nice,” Weaver expressed. “An example, your kid the day before isn’t feeling well and in the middle of the night, they wake up crying because their ear hurts. You can put them in the car, be here at 8:00 a.m., and walk right in and be seen.”

“Especially when you have school-age kids, you can get them in, get a day of medicine in them, and hopefully back to school,” she added.

The clinic offers the following services:

– Coughs, Colds, and Sore Throat;

– Eye and Ear Irritations;

– Sprains and Strains;

– Allergies;

– Burns, Cuts, and Lacerations;

– Vomiting and Diarrhea;

– Rash and Skin Conditions; and

– Flu Shots and more.

For more information, visit https://www.butlerhealthsystem.org/clarion-hospital/medical-education/residents/.

