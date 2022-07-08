Area Students Recognized Through Bridge Builders Scholarships, Awards
OIL CITY, Pa. – Through the Bridge Builders scholarship program, the Community Foundation has had the opportunity to meet students from all walks of life.
(Photo: John Kurtich (left), founder of the Alfreda Kurtich Memorial Nursing Scholarship, with the first-ever recipient, Mackenzie Buckel.)
Whether it was a student headed for an Ivy League university, someone finishing their courses at technical school, or an adult going back after all these years, Bridge Builders Community Foundations has supported them.
For over 40 years, the Community Foundation has assisted students in their pursuit of higher education and has awarded over $4 million in scholarships.
Just this year, nearly 200 individual scholarships were awarded, totaling over $350,000. Scholarship notifications have been mailed out and students should receive them soon. The award letters contain instructions on how students claim their awards through their schools.
Lauren Lupinacci, Director of Finance of Operations, who oversees the scholarship process, looks forward each year to becoming acquainted with the students and learning their goals for the future.
The following students have been awarded scholarships for the 2022-23 school year:
519Strong- Jeremy Coast Memorial Scholarship
– Mercedes Adams
– Isaac Clayton
– Archer Ferris
– Marquese Gardlock
– Evelyn Lerch
– Dustin McMullen
Adam Weeter Memorial Scholarship
– Nicholas Cosper
Alexander “Bud” Marks Scholarship
– Christa Schneider
Alfreda Kurtich Memorial Nursing Scholarship
– Mackenzie Buckel
Anna M. Ewalt Scholastic Award
– Rosalynne Ferraro
Anna Marie (Lanzendorfer) Jordan, RN, Nursing & Healthcare Professions Scholarship
– Amy Poole
Arthur (Bud) Van Nort Memorial Scholarship
– Ryan Parrett
Bracken Scholarship
– Christa Schneider
Brad & Dennis (Kemmer) Bish Scholarship
– Mia Gourley
Brooks-Huwar-Leadbetter Sportsperson of the Year Award
– Selena Buttery
Brown Chapel A.M.E. Memorial Scholarship
– Jada Heeter
Chester A. and Beulah A. Baum Memorial Scholarship
– Maria Anderson
– Alisha Beggs
– Alexa Boley
– Madalynn Bunyak
– Hailie Hicks
– Avery Keenan
– Lauren McTiernan
– Emily Mong
– Kelly O’Brien
– Olivia Plummer
– KateLynn Sayers
– Jacob Schultz
– Madelyn Switzer
– Matthew Woolcock
Coach Steven B. Rood Memorial Scholarship
– Kayleigh Beasley
– Hailie Hicks
– Jenna Kirkwood
– Jacob Schultz
– Scott Walters
DAR Good Citizen Award
– Abigayle Williams
– Noah Taylor
David Jardin WFHS Memorial Scholarship
– Logan Carll
David W. Humphrey Memorial Scholarship
– Philip Bartley
Dustin A. Fletcher Memorial Scholarship
– Dana Wenner
Eugene F. Hanna Scholarship
– Camdon Bashor
– Mackenzie Buckel
Forest County Taxpayers Association Scholarship
– Shelby Nelson
– Ryan Parrett
Frank and Eleanor Miese Scholarship
– Grace Beach
– Mackenzie Hill
– Olivia Schwab
– Brett Stevenson
– Kassidy Stevenson
Franklin High School Alumni Scholarship
– Sarah Acel
– Kayleigh Beasley
– Lauren Billingsley
– Mackenzie Buckel
– Colten Cunningham
– Amber Marsteller
– Jordan Slagle
– Grace Turk
Franklin Rotary- Jay French Miller Scholarship
– Adam Luther
– Rylee Reed
George J. Vergis Scholarship
– Rosalynne Ferraro
– Adam Luther
Grace Woods Nellis Scholarship
– Rylee Reed
Howard G. Lehman and Joyce K. Lehman Education Scholarship
– Caleb Gardner
– Maria Salvo
J. Bowman Proper Memorial Scholarship
– EmmaLee Araujo
– Logan Carll
Jack & Donna Snyder Scholarship
– Landon Hurrelbrink
James D. Schwab PhD. – Clarion University of Pennsylvania Scholarship
– Lauren Johnson
Jean Lucille Frank Scholarship
– Mason Stephens
Jefferson County 4-H Scholarship
– Hayes Cooper
– Tayler Rafferty
– Karlee Stiver
– Amanda Wolfe
Jensin Michael Potts Scholarship
– Alisha Beggs
– Madalynn Bunyak
Jessica M. Stephens Memorial Scholarship
– Emily Bly
– Emily Coxson
– Jareb McFadden
John R. Loeffler Memorial Golf Scholarship
– Thomas Schneider
Kameron’s Karing Challenge Scholarship
– Mia Gourley
Margery L. Himes Scholarship
– Emily Aites
– Emily Coxson
– Jasey Donovan
– Mia Gourley
– Harry Liederbach
– Dominika Logue
Mark & Rita Hale Scholarship
– Grace Beach
Marsha L. Beichner Memorial Scholarship
– Ryan Parrett
Mary E. Shaner Scholarship
– Kadence Criswell
– Owen Easton
Nicholas R. Sanford Memorial Journalism Scholarship
– Hannah Nirderriter
Nicholas R. Sanford Memorial Scholarship
– Amber Holt
Oil City Mayor’s Scholarship
– Kaitlin Smith
O’Neil Family Scholarship
– Riley Bordell
Paul and Ellen Flickner Girls Basketball Scholarship
– Madalynn Bunyak
– Natalie Doty
– Alyssa Dunlap
– McKenzie Hovis
– Danica Hurrelbrink
– Danae Hurrelbrink
– Rylee Reed
– Brittin Winters
– Kaylee Wolbert
R. Jay Reynolds Memorial Scholarship – Franklin Elks Lodge 110
– Garrett Conway
– Lela Grace Russell
– Abigayle Williams
Rainy Linn Memorial Scholarship
– Cailyn Shaffer
Robert L. Kinnear Memorial Scholarship
– Logan Carll
– Allen Johnston
Rockland Township Community Scholarship
– KateLynn Sayers
Roy E. Sanner Memorial Scholarship
– Olivia Plummer
– Brett Stevenson
– Abigayle Williams
– Matthew Woolcock
Russell G. Coast Memorial Scholarship
– Lauren Billingsly
Ruth & Vernon Taylor Valedictorian Scholarship
– Darcie Maul
Ruth & Vernon Taylor Salutatorian Scholarship
– Logan Carll
Ruth Persons Bear and Robert H. Bear Memorial Scholarship
– Halle Plowman
Shawn Rehberg Memorial Scholarship
– Morgan Stover
Sherman Scholarship
– EmmaLee Araujo
– Logan Carll
Susan L. Daniels Memorial Scholarship
– Dustin McMullen
– Grace Turk
Susie McConnell Memorial Scholarship
– Rosalynne Ferraro
Thomas D. Fulton Scholarship
– Darcie Maul
Thomas E. McNamara Scholarship
– EmmaLee Araujo
Troopers Patterson & Richey Memorial Scholarship
– Scott Walters
Tut Toth Memorial Scholarship
– Bryson Bain
– Kaitlyn Davis
– Samantha Evans
UMPC Northwest Medical Staff Scholarships
– Hannah Niederriter
Venus Telephone Corporation Scholarship
– Lauren McTiernan
Vera A. Lamey Memorial Scholarship
– Addison Bontz
– Emily Coxson
– Jada Heeter
– Ashia Jackson
– Esau Knight
– Johnathan Pardee
– Madison Salvo
– Ryan Schmitt
– Kaitlin Smith
– Dana Wenner
Virginia Gordon Russell Scholarship
– Amber Marsteller
Walter H. Flinchbaugh Memorial Scholarship
– Amber Holt
– Lauren Johnson
– Reagan King
– Kenneth Lavrich
– Christopher McElhinney
– Desirea Meabon
– Hannah Niederriter
– Trevor Olson
– Hannah Sisco
– Morgan Stover
Will Fabry Memorial Scholarship
– Noah Kockler
– Lela Russell
William & Elizabeth Scholarship
– Sarah Acel
– Casey Campbell
– Raymond Hinojosa
– Jenna Kirkwood
– Kelly O’Brien
– Kaitlin Smith
– Scott Snyder
– Grace Sobina
William H. Locke Memorial Scholarship
– Emily Bly
– Addison Bontz
– Emily Coxson
– Brayden Crocker
– Nathan Harris
– Jada Heeter
– Ashia Jackson
– Gabrielle Kerr
– Jenna Kirkwood
– Esau Knight
– Heydan Krug
– Isaac Loll
– Tori McClelland
– Jareb McFadden
– Michael McFarland
– Bailey McMahon
– Johnathan Pardee
– Madison Salvo
– Ryan Schmitt
– Kaitlin Smith
– Grace Sobina
– Mason Stephens
– Sydney Svolos
– Alexandra Webster
– Dana Wenner
– Samantha Womer
Young Wood Scholarship
– Emily Coxson
– Lyndsey Mcdonald
– Emily Mong
– Hannah Niederriter
If you are considering establishing a scholarship fund or other type of charitable fund to make a positive impact in our community, please call the Community Foundation office at 814-677-8687.
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.