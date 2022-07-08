Area Students Recognized Through Bridge Builders Scholarships, Awards

OIL CITY, Pa. – Through the Bridge Builders scholarship program, the Community Foundation has had the opportunity to meet students from all walks of life.

(Photo: John Kurtich (left), founder of the Alfreda Kurtich Memorial Nursing Scholarship, with the first-ever recipient, Mackenzie Buckel.)

Whether it was a student headed for an Ivy League university, someone finishing their courses at technical school, or an adult going back after all these years, Bridge Builders Community Foundations has supported them.

For over 40 years, the Community Foundation has assisted students in their pursuit of higher education and has awarded over $4 million in scholarships.

Just this year, nearly 200 individual scholarships were awarded, totaling over $350,000. Scholarship notifications have been mailed out and students should receive them soon. The award letters contain instructions on how students claim their awards through their schools.

Lauren Lupinacci, Director of Finance of Operations, who oversees the scholarship process, looks forward each year to becoming acquainted with the students and learning their goals for the future.

The following students have been awarded scholarships for the 2022-23 school year:

519Strong- Jeremy Coast Memorial Scholarship

– Mercedes Adams

– Isaac Clayton

– Archer Ferris

– Marquese Gardlock

– Evelyn Lerch

– Dustin McMullen

Adam Weeter Memorial Scholarship

– Nicholas Cosper

Alexander “Bud” Marks Scholarship

– Christa Schneider

Alfreda Kurtich Memorial Nursing Scholarship

– Mackenzie Buckel

Anna M. Ewalt Scholastic Award

– Rosalynne Ferraro

Anna Marie (Lanzendorfer) Jordan, RN, Nursing & Healthcare Professions Scholarship

– Amy Poole

Arthur (Bud) Van Nort Memorial Scholarship

– Ryan Parrett

Bracken Scholarship

– Christa Schneider

Brad & Dennis (Kemmer) Bish Scholarship

– Mia Gourley

Brooks-Huwar-Leadbetter Sportsperson of the Year Award

– Selena Buttery

Brown Chapel A.M.E. Memorial Scholarship

– Jada Heeter

Chester A. and Beulah A. Baum Memorial Scholarship

– Maria Anderson

– Alisha Beggs

– Alexa Boley

– Madalynn Bunyak

– Hailie Hicks

– Avery Keenan

– Lauren McTiernan

– Emily Mong

– Kelly O’Brien

– Olivia Plummer

– KateLynn Sayers

– Jacob Schultz

– Madelyn Switzer

– Matthew Woolcock

Coach Steven B. Rood Memorial Scholarship

– Kayleigh Beasley

– Hailie Hicks

– Jenna Kirkwood

– Jacob Schultz

– Scott Walters

DAR Good Citizen Award

– Abigayle Williams

– Noah Taylor

David Jardin WFHS Memorial Scholarship

– Logan Carll

David W. Humphrey Memorial Scholarship

– Philip Bartley

Dustin A. Fletcher Memorial Scholarship

– Dana Wenner

Eugene F. Hanna Scholarship

– Camdon Bashor

– Mackenzie Buckel

Forest County Taxpayers Association Scholarship

– Shelby Nelson

– Ryan Parrett

Frank and Eleanor Miese Scholarship

– Grace Beach

– Mackenzie Hill

– Olivia Schwab

– Brett Stevenson

– Kassidy Stevenson

Franklin High School Alumni Scholarship

– Sarah Acel

– Kayleigh Beasley

– Lauren Billingsley

– Mackenzie Buckel

– Colten Cunningham

– Amber Marsteller

– Jordan Slagle

– Grace Turk

Franklin Rotary- Jay French Miller Scholarship

– Adam Luther

– Rylee Reed

George J. Vergis Scholarship

– Rosalynne Ferraro

– Adam Luther

Grace Woods Nellis Scholarship

– Rylee Reed

Howard G. Lehman and Joyce K. Lehman Education Scholarship

– Caleb Gardner

– Maria Salvo

J. Bowman Proper Memorial Scholarship

– EmmaLee Araujo

– Logan Carll

Jack & Donna Snyder Scholarship

– Landon Hurrelbrink

James D. Schwab PhD. – Clarion University of Pennsylvania Scholarship

– Lauren Johnson

Jean Lucille Frank Scholarship

– Mason Stephens

Jefferson County 4-H Scholarship

– Hayes Cooper

– Tayler Rafferty

– Karlee Stiver

– Amanda Wolfe

Jensin Michael Potts Scholarship

– Alisha Beggs

– Madalynn Bunyak

Jessica M. Stephens Memorial Scholarship

– Emily Bly

– Emily Coxson

– Jareb McFadden

John R. Loeffler Memorial Golf Scholarship

– Thomas Schneider

Kameron’s Karing Challenge Scholarship

– Mia Gourley

Margery L. Himes Scholarship

– Emily Aites

– Emily Coxson

– Jasey Donovan

– Mia Gourley

– Harry Liederbach

– Dominika Logue

Mark & Rita Hale Scholarship

– Grace Beach

Marsha L. Beichner Memorial Scholarship

– Ryan Parrett

Mary E. Shaner Scholarship

– Kadence Criswell

– Owen Easton

Nicholas R. Sanford Memorial Journalism Scholarship

– Hannah Nirderriter

Nicholas R. Sanford Memorial Scholarship

– Amber Holt

Oil City Mayor’s Scholarship

– Kaitlin Smith

O’Neil Family Scholarship

– Riley Bordell

Paul and Ellen Flickner Girls Basketball Scholarship

– Madalynn Bunyak

– Natalie Doty

– Alyssa Dunlap

– McKenzie Hovis

– Danica Hurrelbrink

– Danae Hurrelbrink

– Rylee Reed

– Brittin Winters

– Kaylee Wolbert

R. Jay Reynolds Memorial Scholarship – Franklin Elks Lodge 110

– Garrett Conway

– Lela Grace Russell

– Abigayle Williams

Rainy Linn Memorial Scholarship

– Cailyn Shaffer

Robert L. Kinnear Memorial Scholarship

– Logan Carll

– Allen Johnston

Rockland Township Community Scholarship

– KateLynn Sayers

Roy E. Sanner Memorial Scholarship

– Olivia Plummer

– Brett Stevenson

– Abigayle Williams

– Matthew Woolcock

Russell G. Coast Memorial Scholarship

– Lauren Billingsly

Ruth & Vernon Taylor Valedictorian Scholarship

– Darcie Maul

Ruth & Vernon Taylor Salutatorian Scholarship

– Logan Carll

Ruth Persons Bear and Robert H. Bear Memorial Scholarship

– Halle Plowman

Shawn Rehberg Memorial Scholarship

– Morgan Stover

Sherman Scholarship

– EmmaLee Araujo

– Logan Carll

Susan L. Daniels Memorial Scholarship

– Dustin McMullen

– Grace Turk

Susie McConnell Memorial Scholarship

– Rosalynne Ferraro

Thomas D. Fulton Scholarship

– Darcie Maul

Thomas E. McNamara Scholarship

– EmmaLee Araujo

Troopers Patterson & Richey Memorial Scholarship

– Scott Walters

Tut Toth Memorial Scholarship

– Bryson Bain

– Kaitlyn Davis

– Samantha Evans

UMPC Northwest Medical Staff Scholarships

– Hannah Niederriter

Venus Telephone Corporation Scholarship

– Lauren McTiernan

Vera A. Lamey Memorial Scholarship

– Addison Bontz

– Emily Coxson

– Jada Heeter

– Ashia Jackson

– Esau Knight

– Johnathan Pardee

– Madison Salvo

– Ryan Schmitt

– Kaitlin Smith

– Dana Wenner

Virginia Gordon Russell Scholarship

– Amber Marsteller

Walter H. Flinchbaugh Memorial Scholarship

– Amber Holt

– Lauren Johnson

– Reagan King

– Kenneth Lavrich

– Christopher McElhinney

– Desirea Meabon

– Hannah Niederriter

– Trevor Olson

– Hannah Sisco

– Morgan Stover

Will Fabry Memorial Scholarship

– Noah Kockler

– Lela Russell

William & Elizabeth Scholarship

– Sarah Acel

– Casey Campbell

– Raymond Hinojosa

– Jenna Kirkwood

– Kelly O’Brien

– Kaitlin Smith

– Scott Snyder

– Grace Sobina

William H. Locke Memorial Scholarship

– Emily Bly

– Addison Bontz

– Emily Coxson

– Brayden Crocker

– Nathan Harris

– Jada Heeter

– Ashia Jackson

– Gabrielle Kerr

– Jenna Kirkwood

– Esau Knight

– Heydan Krug

– Isaac Loll

– Tori McClelland

– Jareb McFadden

– Michael McFarland

– Bailey McMahon

– Johnathan Pardee

– Madison Salvo

– Ryan Schmitt

– Kaitlin Smith

– Grace Sobina

– Mason Stephens

– Sydney Svolos

– Alexandra Webster

– Dana Wenner

– Samantha Womer

Young Wood Scholarship

– Emily Coxson

– Lyndsey Mcdonald

– Emily Mong

– Hannah Niederriter

If you are considering establishing a scholarship fund or other type of charitable fund to make a positive impact in our community, please call the Community Foundation office at 814-677-8687.

