Four Arrested in Venango, Mercer Counties for Operating Meth Ring

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Four individuals in Venango and Mercer Counties were charged on Friday following a lengthy joint investigation by the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office and multiple local agencies.

Robert Haney, Theresa Haney, both of Oil City, Clint Donovan, of Mercer, and Kayla Thompson, of Grove City, allegedly worked together to distribute a variety of illegal drugs that included mainly methamphetamine, but also hydrocodone and oxycodone pills.

“(On July 8), we charged four individuals for their roles in operating a dangerous drug dealing operation in our state,” said AG Josh Shapiro. “This case is yet another reminder that drug dealing is a violent enterprise. While executing a search warrant during this investigation, agents seized 13 guns, including an AR-15. My office, along with our law enforcement partners, will continue to hold drug dealers accountable for peddling poisons into our communities.”

During the 8-month-long investigation, agents arrested Donovan after a high-speed chase and his attempt to flee law enforcement. While in jail, Donovan made calls to Robert and Theresa Haney, as well as Kayla Thompson, that were recorded, and the recording confirmed the four individuals worked together to sell drugs.

In December of 2021, agents served a search warrant at the Haney’s residence where they recovered approximately 303.94 grams of methamphetamine, 1.23 grams of THC, seven hydrocodone pills, eight oxycodone pills, and 28 amphetamine pills, as well as nine long guns, one revolver, two handguns, and one AR-15 rifle.

Donovan was charged with Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Criminal Use of a Communication Facility, Conspiracy, Driving Under the Influence, and Fleeing and Eluding.

Robert and Theresa Haney were both charged with Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Criminal Use of a Communication Facility, and Conspiracy.

Kayla Thompson was charged with Criminal Use of a Communication Facility and Conspiracy.

This investigation was a joint operation with the OAG Bureau of Narcotics Investigation, Sugarcreek Borough Police Department, Oil City Police Department, Hermitage Police Department, and the Mercer County Drug Task Force, with assistance from both the Venango County District Attorney’s Office and the Mercer County District Attorney’s Office.

This story will be updated.

