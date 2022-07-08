Clarion Athletics Places 185 on PSAC Scholar-Athlete List in 2021-22

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) announced on Thursday their list of Scholar-Athletes for the 2021-22 academic year.

This year the league boasts 4,144 scholar-athletes from across 18 member institutions, comprising 53 percent of the PSAC student-athlete population.

This year, Clarion produced a total of 185 PSAC Scholar-Athletes. In order to be eligible, the 2021-22 student-athletes must maintain a cumulative GPA of at least 3.25 upon completion of the academic year.

The conference honor marks the next in a line of academic awards for Golden Eagles student-athletes.

Four individual student-athletes – Drew Blon (Football), Julia Piccolino (Volleyball), Connor Cary (Men’s At-Large: Swimming & Diving), and Haley Schaller (Track & Field/Cross Country) – earned CoSIDA Academic All-District honors this year. Piccolino and Schaller went on to win CoSIDA Academic All-American honors in their respective sports. Schaller and women’s golf’s Sylvia Stibley were also named the PSAC Champion Scholars in their respective sports, given annually to the student-athlete with the highest GPA at their conference championship event.

In addition, the men’s and women’s swimming & diving teams were both recognized earlier this year as CSCAA Scholar All-America teams; four members of the Golden Eagle wrestling team were named NWCA Scholar All-Americans, with three of those athletes also earning Academic All-MAC; and the softball team was named an Easton/NFCA All-America Scholar-Athlete team with 16 individuals also making the list.

Clarion also issued its own Scholar-Athlete awards list earlier this year. Sixty-five percent of Clarion student-athletes – a total of 231 individuals – were recognized as part of this year’s Clarion Scholar-Athletes.

The full list of this year’s Clarion student-athletes on the PSAC Scholar-Athlete list is below:

Clarion (185)

Caden Contant, Samuel Economy, Max Engel, Isaac Kleinfelter, Bryan Layton, Tyler Meachum, Nathan Petke, Matthew Privette, Michael Proios, Joseph Rossi, Logan Schlegel, Kasey Shugart, Brandon Walker, Gerald Jarmon, Kai Kueper, Dev Vaswani, Zachary Benedek, Andrew Blon, Cole Brown, Legend Davis, Josh Elm, James Gunning, Kareem Hamdan, Kendall Herron, Shane Kemper, Wade Kerstetter, Owen Kling, Robert Lachman, Benjamin Lipinski, Jason Lookenbill, Scott McMillon, Khalil Owens, Ridge Pierre, David Plocharczyk, Donald Rawley, James Royal, Jacob Tarburton, Nicholas Giambrone, Teagan Gray, William Hoover, Will Myer, Ryan Robinson, Hayden Siegel, Joseph Vitali, Hunter Woodward, David Bocci, Connor Cary, Andrew Cestra, Joseph Feiser, Paul Flowers, Michael Lintelman, Devon Lonergan, Trent Napholz, Ty Rabenstein, Lucas Santiago, Zachary Schering, Robert Shotts, Nolan Songer, Jacob Yant, Heather Ansell, Olivia Boocks, Siara Conley, Abigail Gatesman, Emily Hegedus, Allyson Kirby, Cory Santoro, Jada Smith, Neely Whitehead, Mackenzie Carver, Allison Farson, Courtney Kosanovic, Gabrielle Kutchma, Mary Maguire, Autumn Pettinato, Bailey Royhab, Haley Schaller, Abigail Sullivan, Delaney Beard, Madison Brooks, Alice Fernald, Shelly Jones, Emily Lodge, Leah Perry, Emma Pesicka, Emily Pleslusky, Sarah Probst, Jenna Uncapher, Emily DeMartino, Taylor Galigher, Laney Gilmore, Samantha Huth, Lauren McGrady, Sylvia Stibley, Desirae Allen, Megan Anderson, Brooke Cline, Nicole Collins, Ashley DeWeese, Allison Gilliam, Amber Gilliam, Carissa Giordano, Lauren Hartman, Rachel Helsley, Chelsea Liroff, Brooke McCanna, Rebeka McClymonds, Hannah Norton, Zoe Ott, Alyssa Stitt, Kendyl Switzer, Makenzie Wolfe, Jaci Bowser, Nicole Brown, Kylee Cross, Annalise Eiswerth, Carly Fairchild, Courtni Hamm, Taylor Hughes, Macy McCarthy, Kayla McNamara, Alexis Moyer, Grace Mullen, Kayla Papale, Tori Pembleton, Isabelle Snyder, Madison Spitko, Samantha Stewart, Alexandra Velez, Hannah Wagner, Alayna Wicker, Carley Williams, Elizabeth Brand, Jocelyn Buchheit, Candice Chalus, Sydney Davidson, Hailey Fry, Alexa Gonczi, Isabella Gorrell, Kaitlynn Henninge, Meghan Keppler, Jordan Kutchak, Bria Lewis, Haley Miller, Madalyn Murphy, Sarah Murray, Corina Paszek, Addison Restelli, Ava Rosely, Stephanie Setar, Tidawee Srun, Anna Vogt, Gabrielle Webster, Josephine Beckerleg, Savannah Buttery, Alyson Fisher, Alayna McGovern, Alexis Strouse, Charlie Allison, Addison Conti, Alexa Cundy, Cambron Hampton, Aleah Karam, Annie Koester, Kathryn Ledford, Sadie Leisinger, Lindsey Mausser, Alyson Peters, Julia Piccolino, Amy Regrut, Gillian Romanchok, Abigail Selfridge, Cassidy Snyder, Brooke Williams, Aubrey Wrona, and Abbigail Yeager.

