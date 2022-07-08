Clarion Borough Council Votes to Abandon Tippin Storm Sewer Project, Focus on Sunset Drive

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion Borough Council has voted to abandon a grant-funded storm sewer project on Tippin Drive in favor of a more pressing issue on Sunset Drive.

(Photo above: Council members Keaton MacBeth (left) and Linda LaVan-Preston (right) discuss multiple public works issues during July’s monthly council meeting. Captured by Jacob Deemer/EYT.)

The decision came through three separate motions initiated by Public Works Committee Chair Keaton MacBeth during the monthly council meeting at the Clarion Free Library on Tuesday evening, July 5.

The first motion aimed to simply seek permission to abandon the Tippin Storm Sewer Project. A second motion sought permission to request a switch of the grant funding to a redesigned Sunset Drive Project. A third and final motion indicated that the redesign from the EADS Group will cost the borough a total fee of $5,000.00. All three motions passed unanimously.

The project on Tippin Drive, aimed at repairing multiple sewer issues, was being funded by a PA Small Water and Sewer Grant. Nevertheless, pending the commonwealth’s approval, the funding will be switched to a redesigned project regarding an issue on Sunset Drive where numerous yards, sidewalks, and streets have flooded due to sewer complications.

“I saw, first-hand, and I’ve been in Tippin. Yes, there are problems, nobody can deny that,” council member Zach Garbarino noted. “There were literal rivers (on Sunset Drive), like four-feet wide, running across people’s yards and right into their garages or houses. This is much more of a pressing issue.”

Clarion Borough submitted an application in December 2019 for a $424,443.00 grant to the PA Small Water and Sewer Program with a $74,902.00 local match for a project that would address stormwater problems in the borough.

“(The Storm Water Authority) would like to show some appreciation for getting things moving along with Sunset Drive,” said Borough Council Vice President and Stormwater Authority Chairman Benjamin Aaron after the motion. “There are residents on Sunset Drive who need that to happen sooner. With the setbacks we’ve had at Tippin with the easements, it’s much appreciated.”

“I believe there’s quite a bit more benefit to Sunset than there is with Tippin–that’s my personal analysis of the situation,” Public Works Foreman Todd Colosimo said. “We’re doing more with the money.”

Also during the meeting, MacBeth pointed out that the Public Works Committee will hold off on major paving projects this year due to material availability.

While MacBeth noted the borough will continue other pothole projects, materials are scarce and expensive.

“We’ve looked at (materials) since April, and the prices are just going up and up,” MacBeth said. “Asphalt is a byproduct of petroleum prices.”

Clarion Borough Chief Administrative Officer Linda LaVan-Preston noted that the estimate the borough received in June for materials was $15,000.00 more than their first estimate in April.

“We had $74,500.00 in the budget, and it was way over $100,000.00 to begin with,” she added. “So, we were going to have to cut way back. We might be able to get one street done, if anything.”

