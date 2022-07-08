Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Homemade Tortillas

Let this recipe inspire you!

Ingredients

2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon salt



3/4 cup water3 tablespoons olive oil

Directions

-In a large bowl, combine flour and salt. Stir in water and oil. Turn onto a floured surface; knead 10-12 times, adding a little flour or water if needed to achieve a smooth dough. Let rest for 10 minutes.

-Divide the dough into 8 portions. On a lightly floured surface, roll each portion into a 7-in. circle.

-In a greased cast-iron or other heavy skillet, cook tortillas over medium heat until lightly browned, about 1 minute on each side. Serve warm.

