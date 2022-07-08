Clarion Man Accused of Choking 9-Year-Old Boy, Smacking Him on Back of Head

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion man is behind bars for allegedly choking and smacking a nine-year-old boy on the back of his head.

According to court documents, the Clarion Borough Police Department on June 30 filed criminal charges against 44-year-old Robert L. Stevenson in Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred at a residence in Clarion Borough on Wednesday, June 29, involving Robert Stevenson.

Around 5:40 p.m. on Thursday, June 30, a nine-year-old known juvenile came to the Clarion Police Department with his father to report that he had been physically assaulted the previous evening by Stevenson, according to a criminal complaint.

The juvenile told police he was in his bedroom on Wednesday, June 29, around 11:00 p.m., when he asked his mother for a drink of water. His mother said she would get him a drink and started downstairs. Stevenson then started yelling that the boy should be able to get his own drink, the complaint states.

Stevenson eventually came into the victim’s bedroom, grabbed him by the throat, and covered his nose and mouth with the other hand. The victim stated that Stevenson then threw him to the ground and smacked him on the back of the head. Stevenson then picked up the juvenile around the stomach, threw him on the bed, and told the juvenile to not come out of the bedroom until morning, the complaint states.

The victim’s mother then brought him a glass of water to his bedroom, the complaint notes.

During the interview with police, the boy stated it was hard for him to breathe during this incident and that he gasped for air when Stevenson took his hands off of his neck, according to the complaint.

Stevenson was arraigned at 8:40 p.m. on Thursday, June 30, in front of District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller on the following charges:

– Strangulation – Applying Pressure to Throat or Neck, Felony 2

– Strangulation – Blocking the Nose and Mouth of the Person, Felony 2

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 1

Unable to post $25,000.00 monetary bail, Stevenson was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, July 12, at 1:45 p.m. with Judge Quinn presiding.

