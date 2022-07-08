Featured Local Job: Parts Counter Person

Clarion Ford Chrysler currently has an opening for a Parts Counter Person.

Competitive pay plan, health care, and paid vacation/holidays. Experience preferred.

Responsible for customer service and retail sales.

Responsibilities include selling parts and taking inventory of stock in storage and, if necessary, on shelves. You also help customers and clients make orders via catalog for parts that you do not have in stock. You may need to deliver price quotes over the phone and offer status updates on shipments of parts. Your duties may also involve offering basic advice about parts selection.

To apply, please call 814-297-6233 or email [email protected]

