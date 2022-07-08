Fire Marshal: Blaze Destroys One-Story Home in Mayport; $350,000 Worth of Damage

REDBANK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Information has surfaced regarding a fire on Wednesday evening that destroyed a one-story home in Redbank Township.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police Troop C Fire Marshal Unit, an investigation was launched into the origin and cause of a fire that occurred around 7:27 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6, at a residence along Pine Run Road.

Through investigation, it was determined the fire was accidental.

The structure was a total loss.

Total value of the damage is reported to be $350,000.00, police said.

The victims are listed as a 48-year-old man and an 84-year-old woman, both of Mayport.

