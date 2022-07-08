Helen Corinne Heckler, 97, of Franklin, passed peacefully into Heaven on Sunday July 3, 2022 at Sugar Creek Station, after a period of declining health, with family members by her side.

She was born at home on August 24, 1924, the oldest of three daughters born to Ward and Edna (Hartman) Stewart.

Corinne graduated from high school in Rimersburg, where she enjoyed playing in the high school band, which began her love of big band music.

When she wasn’t working in her father’s grocery store she was at the local roller rink with her friends, where she met her future husband Derwood Heckler.

They were married on August 22, 1948. He preceded her in death in 2004.

After high school, Corinne attended Business College in Franklin, in the building which is still in place beside Bandstand Park.

With her training, she was hired by George Shaw at Shaw Industries.

She worked there until her marriage to Derwood, and was a homemaker until her children were grown.

She then worked as a Teacher’s Aide at Valley Grove Elementary School until her retirement.

Corinne was a wonderful cook, serving the produce from Derwood’s garden, and cooking what the hunters brought home.

The aroma of her five loaves of homemade bread every week kept her family near the kitchen.

Her pancakes were legendary.

Her hobbies included sewing and knitting.

She made clothes for herself and for her children, and made pajamas for the next generation of grandchildren.

Corinne’s skill in sewing led both of her daughters to make their own wedding dresses.

She enjoyed knitting when the work of the day was done, though it was never really done.

Corinne also enjoyed restoring antique chairs by hand-caning the seats, a skill her father taught her, which she passed on to some of her children.

Several grandchildren received a restored chair as a wedding gift.

Corinne and Derwood were part of a core group of people to begin the Community Church of God in Cooperstown, PA.

It was her great joy to play piano for the Sunday services, and to be part of this group as they watched their church grow.

She and Derwood were members of the local group of Gideons International, a group dedicated to telling people about Jesus by providing Bibles and New Testaments.

Corinne was a woman of quiet but deep faith in God, and she lived in service to Him.

Even when her memory declined, she never tired of hearing the scriptures read to her or to hear the music of hymns.

Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Dr. Gerald Heckler of Chardon, OH, Harold Heckler (Pamela) of Erie, David Heckler (Tina) of Lake Wales, FL; her daughters Melanie Brink and Elaine Frey (John) of Franklin, her daughter-in-law Cindy Flick Holmes of North Augusta, SC; her sisters Rosalyn Orr and Joan Whited; her grandchildren Sarah Flick, Craig Flick (Mallory), Nicole Clements (Andrew), Carrie Beightol (Bradley), Wade Brink (Justine), Kayla Heckler, Adam Frey (Laura), Elise Switzer (Benjamin), Lucas Heckler.

Also surviving are 17 great-grandchildren, James and Hayden Flick, Mackenzie and Patrick Clements, Bryce and Avery Beightol, Bennett and Austen Brink, Samantha, Lucy, Charlie, Jack, Max and Isaac Frey, and Oliver, Declan and Finley Switzer.

In addition to her parents and husband, Corinne is preceded in death by her son James Flick, and her son-in-law, Thomas Brink.

At the family’s request, services will be private. Corinne will be laid to rest beside her husband at Sunset Hills Memorial Gardens.

Memorial contributions can be made in Corinne’s memory to the Parkinson’s Foundation of Western Pennsylvania, 575 Lincoln Avenue #101, Bellevue, PA 15202 .

The family would like to thank the staff of Sugar Creek Station for their care and love of Corinne during the time she made Sugar Creek her home.

Please take a moment to share a memory of condolence with the family on Corinne’s Book of Memories at www.WarrenFH.com.

