Jacqueline Jean (Joyner) Troup, age 87 of Kemmer Rd, Clarion, PA passed away Thursday July 7, 2022 at her home following a long and brave battle with dementia.

Born at her family home in Clarion Township on July 6, 1935, she was a daughter of the late Corral Sanford (Jack) Joyner and Kathryn Iva Morrison Joyner.

Jackie married Charles Henry (Charlie) Troup on Oct. 31, 1955 and he proceeded her in death on August 29, 2018.

Jackie graduated from Clarion-Limestone High School in 1953.

She loved school and had a great admiration for her teachers and class mates.

Jackie began her 40 years of service at the Owens Illinois Glass Plant in Clarion in 1954.

She enjoyed plant parties, bus trips and made many life long friends from work.

Growing up, Jackie learned the names of all the flowers, enjoyed square dancing with her dad and sister and loved visiting neighbors and relatives.

Jackie was taught to work hard and hold on as long, as strong and as close as you can in all aspects of life.

Jackie was a lifelong member of the New Rehobeth-Greenville Presbyterian Church, where she often walked to service as a child.

She enjoyed camping, blue grass festivals, gardening, watching the cows, reading the newspaper.

She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

Jackie was always the number one fan of her children: Terry (Rhonda) Troup of Knox, Steve (Marilyn) Troup of Clarion, Kathy (Jerry) Deitz of Clarion, Roger (Doris) Troup of Strattanville.

Her children loved her sense of humor, beautiful smile, kind heart and her interest and support in their lives.

Her children will cherish the magical Christmas mornings she made sure they had everything she wanted them to have.

Being a grandmother was one of her greatest joys.

She was so loved and will be forever cherished by her grandchildren: Caroline (Jason) Bryon, Joe (Shelly) Troup, Matt (Liz) Troup, Alicia Troup, Jenae (Brandon) Bowser, Brady (Jordan) Troup.

When she thought her heart couldn’t be any fuller, she was blessed with great grandchildren, Odin, Sloan, Kohen, Marleigh and one on the way.

Jackie considered herself to be extra blessed to have bonus grandchildren, Katie, Aspen, Ilia, Regina, Kevin, Thomas and Bree.

She is also survived by her nieces and nephews and brother-in-law Earl.

In addition to her parents and husband she was proceeded in death by her sister Patricia Radaker and her husband Jim, her brothers Jack Edgar and baby boy and her beloved grand daughter Ashleigh Anne Deitz.

Friends and family will be received from 2pm to 4pm and 6pm to 8pm on Sunday, July 10, 2022 at the Goble Funeral Home, 330 Wood St. Clarion, Pa 16214.

An additional visitation will be held from 10am to 11am on Monday, July 11, 2022 at the funeral home.

A funeral service will immediately follow at 11:00am with Rev. Raafat Girgis and Rev. James Dietrich officiating.

Interment will follow at the New Rehobeth-Greenville Presbyterian Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the New New Rehobeth-Greenville Presbyterian Cemetery.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.