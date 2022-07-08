Pickup Slams into Parked Vehicle Off Route 36

ELDRED TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A pickup slammed into a parked vehicle on State Route 36 in Eldred on Monday morning.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the crash occurred around 7:59 a.m. on Monday, July 4, along State Route 36, in Eldred Township, Jefferson County.

Police say a 2002 Nissan Frontier pickup was traveling north on State Route 36 when it crossed the double yellow line, entered the southbound lane, exited the roadway, and ultimately struck a 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee that was an unattended parked vehicle on the west side of the road facing south.

No injuries were reported.

Through investigation, police learned the Jeep was legally parked off the roadway and located in front of a private residence. The operator of the pickup related he attempted to avoid a vehicle that exited the southbound lane and entered the northbound lane. He stated he was driving approximately 35 MPH and was using his seat belt, according to police.

Police observed 25 feet of tire marks starting in the southbound lane and onto the shoulder of the roadway. These markings appeared to be from the Nissan and were inconsistent with a quick or abrupt movement. There were no signs or markings on the roadway indicating another vehicle entered the southbound lane, police say.

In addition, the operator of the pickup told police he was on his way to work and was not using a cell phone during or prior to the crash. The vehicle had a valid inspection and safe tire tread, according to police.

The pickup was operable with minor cosmetic damage and was driven away from the scene following the investigation.

The Jeep sustained minor front-end damage and was towed from the scene by East Main Towing.

The operator of the pickup was charged with a traffic violation.

His name was not released.

Marienville Volunteer Fire Department assisted at the scene.

PSP Marienville released the above report on Friday, July 8, 2022.

