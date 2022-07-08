Richard L. Carr, Jr., 69, of Butler, Pennsylvania, passed away on June 30, 2022 due to acute myeloblastic leukemia at his residence surrounded by his family.

He was born January 28, 1953 in Franklin, Pennsylvania to Richard L. Carr Sr. and the late Barbara Eedinger Carr.

Rick graduated from Allegheny Clarion Valley in 1971 and Penn State in 1975 with a Bachelor of Science in Law Enforcement and Corrections.

He worked for Butler County as Probation Officer and Deputy Chief for 44 years, retiring on May 5, 2020.

Rick was a member of First United Methodist Church in Butler.

He was a past board member with the Butler Freeport Trail for a number of years.

He was an Eagle Scout with the Boy Scout’s of America.

Rick enjoyed brewing, whether it be coffee, tea, or beer.

He liked beekeeping, unicycling, electric biking, and was an avid pickle ball player.

Rick loved his family, especially his 10 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

Rick is survived by his five daughters, Karen (Mark) Lauer of Butler, PA, Rebecca Throne of Charlotte, NC, Elizabeth Grenci of Corsica, PA, Jessica (Wesley) Baum of Emlenton, PA, Sarah Carr of Valencia, PA; 10 grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; three sisters, Lesley (Dick) Page of Columbus, OH, Amy (Chuck) Pollum of Wampum, PA, Emily (Jim) Pastor of Chardon, OH; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by wife, Shelia Hesterlee Carr, who he married on May 27, 1989, and who passed away on April 4, 2019.

Friends will be received Wednesday, July 6, 2020 from 10:00 am to 12:00 (noon) at Crossfire United Methodist Church, 1802 North Main St. Ext., Butler, PA 16001.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at 12:00 (noon) at Crossfire United Methodist Church with Rev. David Janz, officiating.

Rick would like to thank Dr. Hou and his staff at Hillman Cancer Center along with the wonderful staff of the 7th floor of the Posner Building.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to C.O.R.E., 204 Sigma Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15238.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting http://www.thompson-miller.com/.

