SPONSORED: Live Music on the Porch, Dinner Specials This Weekend at Wanango

Live Music on the Porch, Dinner Specials This Weekend at Wanango
Friday, July 8, 2022 @ 12:07 AM
RENO, Pa. – Are you looking for great food & great entertainment this weekend? Wanango Country Club’s Weekend Dinner Features are available starting at 4:00 p.m.
Along with our weekend dinner features, we have a special on Friday and on Saturday.
Friday night: Beer Battered Fish Fry
Saturday night: Slow Roasted Prime Rib au jus
On Saturday, enjoy some music on the porch from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. with Mike Leslie.
Grab your family & friends and make your reservations today!
For reservations, call 814-676-8133 – select option #1.
Take-out is available.
Dinner and music is open to the public.
