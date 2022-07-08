 

SPONSORED: Live Music on the Porch, Dinner Specials This Weekend at Wanango

Friday, July 8, 2022 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

wanango diningRENO, Pa. – Are you looking for great food & great entertainment this weekend? Wanango Country Club’s Weekend Dinner Features are available starting at 4:00 p.m.

Along with our weekend dinner features, we have a special on Friday and on Saturday.

Friday night: Beer Battered Fish Fry
Saturday night: Slow Roasted Prime Rib au jus

On Saturday, enjoy some music on the porch from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. with Mike Leslie.

Grab your family & friends and make your reservations today!

For reservations, call 814-676-8133 – select option #1.

Take-out is available.

Dinner and music is open to the public.

unnamed(130)


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
