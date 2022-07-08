State Police Calls: Sligo Man Accused of Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle

CLARION CO., Pa. – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle

PSP Clarion investigated an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the area of S. Mechanicsville Road, in Limestone Township, Clarion County, on Friday, June 24, sometime between 4:14 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

According to police, 35-year-old Donald Anthony, of Sligo, was arrested for the unauthorized use of a 2003 Pontiac Grand Am.

The victims are listed as a 56-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman, both of Clarion.

DUI in Paint Township

Clarion-based State Police conducted a traffic stop on a 2020 Kia Sorento along Interstate 80, in Paint Township, Clarion County.

Police say the incident occurred around 8:31 a.m. on Monday, July 4.

The operator is listed as a 36-year-old man of Phillipsburg, N.J.

Shippenville Man Arrested for Public Drunkenness

Police are investigating an incident of public drunkenness at a location along 4th Street, in Shippenville Borough, Clarion County, on Sunday, July 3, around 3:55 p.m.

According to Clarion-based State Police, 42-year-old Ryan Culver, of Shippenville, was arrested.

No further details were released.

PSP Clarion released the above reports on Friday, July 8, 2022.

