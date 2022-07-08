 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

State Police Calls: Sligo Man Accused of Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle

Friday, July 8, 2022 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

5DMK1534 copy 2CLARION CO., Pa. – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle

PSP Clarion investigated an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the area of S. Mechanicsville Road, in Limestone Township, Clarion County, on Friday, June 24, sometime between 4:14 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

According to police, 35-year-old Donald Anthony, of Sligo, was arrested for the unauthorized use of a 2003 Pontiac Grand Am.

The victims are listed as a 56-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman, both of Clarion.

DUI in Paint Township

Clarion-based State Police conducted a traffic stop on a 2020 Kia Sorento along Interstate 80, in Paint Township, Clarion County.

Police say the incident occurred around 8:31 a.m. on Monday, July 4.

The operator is listed as a 36-year-old man of Phillipsburg, N.J.

Shippenville Man Arrested for Public Drunkenness

Police are investigating an incident of public drunkenness at a location along 4th Street, in Shippenville Borough, Clarion County, on Sunday, July 3, around 3:55 p.m.

According to Clarion-based State Police, 42-year-old Ryan Culver, of Shippenville, was arrested.

No further details were released.

PSP Clarion released the above reports on Friday, July 8, 2022.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.