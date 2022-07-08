 

Two Venango County Residents Killed in Crash

Friday, July 8, 2022 @ 12:07 PM

Posted by exploreClarion

coronerCOCHRANTON, Pa. (EYT) – A pair of Cooperstown residents were killed after the car they were traveling in collided with a tractor trailer in Cochranton on Thursday morning. 

According to Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell, 49-year-old Tracy R. Kope and 62-year-old Jay A. Scott, both of Cooperstown, were pronounced dead at the scene of a two-vehicle accident that occurred near the intersection of U.S. Route 322 and Ridgeway Hill Road around 8:52 a.m. on Thursday, July 7.

Schell told exploreVenango.com he was dispatched to the scene at 9:01 a.m.

The cause of death for both individuals is multiple blunt force trauma and both deaths have been ruled accidental, Schell said.

A third person sitting in the rear passenger seat of the car was transported to a trauma center.

According to PennDOT, ​Route 322 was closed from Franklin Street in East Fairfield Township to Route 173 in Wayne Township in Crawford County as a result of the fatal crash.

The road reopened around 12:05 p.m., PSP Meadville said.

No further information has been released.


