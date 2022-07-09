 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Saturday, July 9, 2022 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Northeast wind 3 to 7 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph.

redbank-chevy-stacked-logo

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 3 to 6 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Calm wind.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 87. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Tuesday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 80.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 84.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
dubrook-stacked-logo


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.