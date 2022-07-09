Bret Wingard, Jordan Best Named CHAMP Student-Athletes of the Year

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Rehabilitation Services and CHAMP (Clarion Hospital Athletic Medicine Program) have announced their 2021-2022 Co-Student Athletes of the Year as Bret Wingard and Jordan Best.

(Photo: left to right, Emily Lubas, Clarion Rehab Director of Sports Medicine; Shianne Donovan, Keystone’s Athletic Trainer; Bret Wingard; Jordan Best; Steve Seifert, Clarion Area’s Athletic Trainer; Seth Babington, Owner of Clarion Rehab.)

Bret is a recent graduate of Keystone High School where he participated in football, basketball, and track. He was also a member of the National Honors Society, SPARK Club, Trap Shooting Club, and Basketball Club. Bret’s future plans are to attend the University of Mount Union to major in electrical engineering as well as be a member of their track and field team.

Jordan graduated from Clarion Area High School this year where she participated in volleyball, basketball, and softball. While at Clarion, she also was a member of the National Honors Society, Student Council, Yearbook Staff, and StandTogether. Jordan’s future plans are to attend Gannon University majoring in Applied Exercise Science in hopes of becoming a physical therapist. She also plans to participate on the softball team while at Gannon.

Clarion Rehab’s owner Seth Babington states, “Both of these young adults are hard-working, dedicated and successful. They are going to go on to do great things professionally and for their communities.”

CHAMP and Clarion Rehab Services would like to congratulate our two recipients. Both student-athletes received a $250.00 scholarship presented by Clarion Rehab, as well as gift certificates from Sweet Basil and Daddy’s Main Street.

