Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Three-Meat Stuffed Banana Peppers

Because they freeze so well, you can enjoy these home-grown peppers long after summer is over!

Ingredients

6 cups tomato sauce, divided

24 banana peppers



4 large eggs, lightly beaten1 cup seasoned bread crumbs1-1/3 cups grated Parmesan cheese, divided1/4 cup minced fresh basil or 4 teaspoons dried basil6 garlic cloves, minced1/2 teaspoon salt1/2 teaspoon pepper1/2 pound ground beef1/2 pound bulk hot Italian sausage1/2 pound ground veal1/4 cup olive oil

Directions

-Grease two 13-in. x 9-in. baking dishes. Spread 1/2 cup tomato sauce in each dish; set aside.

-Cut tops off peppers and remove seeds. In a large bowl, combine the eggs, bread crumbs, 2/3 cup cheese, basil, garlic, salt, and pepper. Crumble the beef, sausage, and veal over the mixture; mix well. Spoon into peppers.

-In a large skillet, cook peppers in oil in batches over medium heat for 1-2 minutes on each side or until lightly browned. Arrange 12 peppers in each prepared dish. Top with remaining sauce; sprinkle with remaining cheese.

-Cover and freeze one dish for up to 3 months. Cover and bake the remaining dish at 350° for 35-40 minutes or until the meat is no longer pink and the peppers are tender.

-To use frozen stuffed peppers: Thaw in the refrigerator overnight. Remove from the refrigerator 30 minutes before baking. Cover and bake at 350° for 45-50 minutes or until meat is no longer pink and peppers are tender.

