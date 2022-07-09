Longtime Clarion University Professor “Bob” Moore Passes Away

John Robert “Bob” Moore, 88, of Clarion, passed away Tuesday evening, July 5, 2022 at his home.

He was born on March 3, 1934 in Clifton; son of the late Robert W. and Edith M. Mawhinney Moore.

Bob graduated from Cecil High School in 1952.

He then attended Clarion University where he was a part of the Alpha Gamma Phi Fraternity, graduating in 1957.

Bob decided to continue his education at the University of Pittsburgh, graduating with his PhD.

He married the former Elaine D. Ernest on August 25, 1955, who survives.

Bob taught biology at Keystone and AC Valley High Schools for 5 years.

He then became a biology professor at Clarion University, retiring after 27 years.

Bob was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Clarion and was also a member of the Concerned Sportsmen’s Association.

He loved to fish and hunt, especially down south, and enjoyed spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Elaine; his daughter, Lorna O’Connor of Franklin; 3 grandchildren, Robert McClimans of New York, Danielle Moore of Clarion, and Zachary Moore of Lower Burrell; and 4 great grandchildren, Alessa and Addison Delp and John and Joseph Moore.

Bob is also survived by his brothers, David Moore of Virginia and Jim Moore of Cecil; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his son, Daniel Moore and his brother, Richard Moore.

Family and friends will be received from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home where a memorial service will follow at 2 p.m.

Interment will take place in the Clarion Cemetery.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Clarion Forest VNA for their excellent care and compassion they gave Bob.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

