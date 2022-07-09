 

State Police Calls: Traffic Stop in Clarion Borough Results in Drug Arrest

Saturday, July 9, 2022 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

State Police genericCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

DUI Drug Arrest in Clarion Borough

Clarion-based State Police stopped a 2008 Mitsubishi Lancer for summary traffic violations around 12:10 a.m. on Saturday, July 2, on Second Avenue, Clarion Borough, Clarion County.

The operator–a 41-year-old Emlenton man–was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance and was in possession of drug paraphernalia.

Identity Theft in Perry Township

PSP Clarion reported a 23-year-old Parker woman had a fraudulent account set up in her name.

The incident occurred on Perryville Road, in Perry Township, Clarion County, around 8:00 a.m. on June 14, 2022.

Harassment in Paint Township

PSP Clarion investigated an incident of harassment that occurred around 11:49 a.m. on Saturday, July 2, on Crestmont Drive in Paint Township, Clarion County.

According to police, the arrestee is 40-year-old Kristofer Bloom, of Seneca.

The victim is listed as a 30-year-old Parker woman.

PSP Clarion released the above reports on Friday, July 8, 2022.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

