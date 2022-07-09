State Police Calls: Traffic Stop in Clarion Borough Results in Drug Arrest

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

DUI Drug Arrest in Clarion Borough

Clarion-based State Police stopped a 2008 Mitsubishi Lancer for summary traffic violations around 12:10 a.m. on Saturday, July 2, on Second Avenue, Clarion Borough, Clarion County.

The operator–a 41-year-old Emlenton man–was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance and was in possession of drug paraphernalia.

Identity Theft in Perry Township

PSP Clarion reported a 23-year-old Parker woman had a fraudulent account set up in her name.

The incident occurred on Perryville Road, in Perry Township, Clarion County, around 8:00 a.m. on June 14, 2022.

Harassment in Paint Township

PSP Clarion investigated an incident of harassment that occurred around 11:49 a.m. on Saturday, July 2, on Crestmont Drive in Paint Township, Clarion County.

According to police, the arrestee is 40-year-old Kristofer Bloom, of Seneca.

The victim is listed as a 30-year-old Parker woman.

PSP Clarion released the above reports on Friday, July 8, 2022.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.