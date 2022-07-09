Vicki L. (Cussins) Deitz Hayes, 51, formerly of Knox, Marienville and Brookville, died Friday, June 24, 2022 in Dayton, Ohio at Ohio Hospice of Dayton following complications related to a recent medical procedure.

Born in Clarion on August 10, 1970, she was the daughter of Ronald and Ruth (Sayers) Cussins.

She was a 1988 graduate of Keystone High School and DuBois Business College.

Vicki worked several years as an administrative assistant at several businesses.

Later in life she discovered her true vocation – Nursing.

She obtained her degree as a LPN and pursued a Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing.

Her patients received competent and compassionate care though out her nursing career.

Vicki worked at the East Forest School for a number of years.

On October 20, 2021 she married Dennis Hayes. He survives.

She stated often her greatest accomplishment in her life were her children.

She cherished her time spent with her daughters, son-in-law and grandsons.

Her family will dearly miss their loving daughter, wife, mother, sister and grandmother.

Those surviving her in addition to her parents, Ronald and Ruth Cussins; her husband, Dennis Hayes; her daughters, Kayla (Brandon) Nelson and Maryah (Lisa Molinengo) Deitz; her grandsons, Axel and Finnick; her step children, Austin, Madison and Rachael Hayes; her sister, Cheryl (Steven) McGregor; a special aunt, LaVonne McCoy; and her former mother-in-law, Diane Deitz.

A memorial service has been planned by her family for Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 1PM at the Marienville Presbyterian Church.

Interment will be in North Forest Cemetery, Jenks Twp., Forest County, PA.

Memorial donations maybe made in Vicki’s memory to the Marienville Presbyterian Church.

