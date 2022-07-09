Wilma Mae Sutley, 87, of Franklin passed away on Thursday, July 7, 2022.

She was born on March 1, 1935, the daughter of the late Harold E. and Hazel (Hart) Carson.

Wilma married the love of her life, James B. Sutley on November 11, 1959. He preceded her in death in 2000.

She was employed by the Franklin Regional Medical Center as an Admissions Clerk for many years.

Wilma was a gentle woman who loved to care for others.

She was a member of the Grace United Methodist Church.

In her younger years, she loved to bowl and in later years, she found the same love for golfing.

She enjoyed sitting down to solve word searches whenever she could.

Left to cherish her wonderful memory is her son, Stephen E. Sutley of Rochester, NY; her granddaughter, Cas Sutley of Rochester, NY; her sister, Nancy Barger of Hannahville, Pa; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her parents and husband, Wilma is preceded in death by her brothers, Chester, Albert, Norman, and Kenneth Carson.

Family and friends will be received on Monday, July 11, 2022 at Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA from 6 pm – 9 pm and on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at the funeral home from 10 am to 11 am.

Funeral services for Wilma will be held at on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at the funeral home at 11 am with Pastor James R. Leichliter officiating.

Wilma will be laid to rest next to her husband in Bethel Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made in Wilma’s memory to Cancer Research – American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704

Hagerstown, MD 21741.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Wilma’s Book of Memories at www.WarrenFH.com.

