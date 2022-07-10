The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 83. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Calm wind.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 86. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night – A chance of showers after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. West wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 80.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 83.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

