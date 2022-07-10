Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Salami Roll-Ups

These bite-size appetizers are a cinch to make with just four ingredients!

Ingredients

1 carton (8 ounces) of whipped cream cheese

1/4 pound hard salami, finely chopped



2 tablespoons dill pickle relish4 flour tortillas (10 inches), room temperature

Directions

-In a small bowl, combine the cream cheese, salami, and pickle relish.

-Spread over tortillas. Roll up tightly; wrap in plastic. Refrigerate for 15 minutes. Unwrap and cut each tortilla into 1-in. slices.

