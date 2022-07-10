Man Faces Criminal Mischief, DUI Charges Following Alleged Incident in Farmington Township

FARMINTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 31-year-old man is facing criminal mischief and DUI-related charges following an incident that allegedly occurred along State Route 66 in Farmington Township.

According to court documents, Marienville-based State Police on June 29 filed criminal charges against 31-year-old Shane Edward Leyland, of Harmony, Pa., in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office.

The incident reportedly occurred on McDonald Drive at its intersection with Route 66 in Farmington Township, Clarion County, involving Shane Leyland.

According to a criminal complaint, around 5:15 p.m. on April 20, 2022, a Marienville-based State Police Trooper was on patrol when he was dispatched to a local business at the above-described location to check on an individual, described as a white man wearing a red hoody and jeans, who was walking back and forth between the buildings pounding on the doors.

As the trooper was checking the area, he observed an individual matching the description of the individual on the north side of the business. As the trooper pulled in, he noticed a vehicle situated directly across Route 66 parking in a yard along McDonald Drive. The vehicle was facing northeast and appeared to be running. The individual identified himself as Shane Edward Leyland, according to the complaint.

During the initial contact with Leyland, it was noted that a strong odor of alcohol was reportedly emanating from his person. In addition, his eyes were reportedly bloodshot and glassy. He informed the trooper that he had drank a couple of alcoholic drinks during the evening, the complaint states.

It was also noted that his right hand was covered in dried blood. He stated that he cut his hand on a window of the neighboring house that he indicated was owned by a relative. During a further interview, Leyland believed he was on Route 36 in Jefferson County and his relative does not own a residence in the Farmington Township area. Leyland related he drove from Brookville to Route 36 and was coming from the direction of Leeper looking for his cousin. He stated that he pulled into the yard of an unmarked abandoned residence at the corner of McDonald Drive and Route 66 on the south side of McDonald Drive. The trooper stated the vehicle–a gray Pontiac Vibe– was registered to Leyland, and it had an expired inspection.

After checking the area, the trooper located a residence located along Route 66 in Vowinckel, Farmington Township, with what appeared to have a recent broken window of the garage. The residence also had a broken window of a storm door to the residence with dried blood on the door handle. It was noted that Leyland stated he was at that residence, the complaint indicates.

After the initial investigation, it was found that Leyland was operating the Pontiac Vibe. After field sobriety tests were performed, Leyland was arrested for DUI and criminal mischief, according to the complaint.

Harrisburg Lab sent the bloodwork results for Leyland with a BAC (Blood Alcohol Content) of .226%, the complaint states.

The victim of the criminal mischief was contacted, and the damages were estimated to be $1861.76, the complaint notes.

Leyland was charged with the following offenses:

– DUI/Unsafe Driving, Misdemeanor

– DUI/BAC .16% and Greater, Misdemeanor

– Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Misdemeanor 2

– Careless Driving, Summary

– Operating Vehicle Without Valid Inspection, Summary

– Trespass By Motor Vehicle, Summary

– Operating Vehicle Without Required Financial Responsibility, Summary

– Failure to Carry Registration, Summary

– Failure to Carry License, Summary

– Driving Without a License, Summary

– License Expired, Summary

He is awaiting a preliminary hearing.

