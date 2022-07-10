All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Ed Elliott
Ed Elliott served our country in the United States Army.
Name: Edward Elliott
Born: November 24, 1922
Died: June 15, 2022
Hometown: Marianne, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Army
In 1942, Ed volunteered for military service in the U.S. Army. He spent four years as an aircraft mechanic.
Ed also served the community through his memberships with the Clarion Masonic Lodge 277 and the Clarion American Legion Post 66.
Full military honors were held at the First United Methodist Church in Clarion followed by the funeral service with Rev. John Flower and Rev. Dr. Deryl Larsen officiating.
He was laid to rest in the Clarion Cemetery.
Click here to view a full obituary.
