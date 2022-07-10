 

All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Ed Elliott

Sunday, July 10, 2022 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Katie Bauer

Soldier Spotlight flag 7-3-2022 - EE sEd Elliott served our country in the United States Army.

Name: Edward Elliott

Born: November 24, 1922

Died: June 15, 2022

Hometown: Marianne, Pa.

Branch: U.S. Army

In 1942, Ed volunteered for military service in the U.S. Army. He spent four years as an aircraft mechanic.

Ed also served the community through his memberships with the Clarion Masonic Lodge 277 and the Clarion American Legion Post 66.

Full military honors were held at the First United Methodist Church in Clarion followed by the funeral service with Rev. John Flower and Rev. Dr. Deryl Larsen officiating.

He was laid to rest in the Clarion Cemetery.

Click here to view a full obituary.

Screen Shot 2019-08-20 at 7.53.18 AM
All American Awards and Engraving is located on Route 322 in Shippenville. The company specializes in Embroidery, Screen Printing, all kinds of awards, trophies, engraving, unique gifts and more. As the company motto says, We can put “Almost Anything on Almost Everything”. 

They can be found online at www.allamericanhq.com, by calling toll free 1-877-402-9273 and ask for Jim Carroll, or visit them here www.facebook.com/AllAmericanAwardsandEngraving


